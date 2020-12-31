Unreal.
That’s a word you’ll hear pretty often when someone is describing 2020. But as we who lived through it know, what took place during the year was all too real.
It started out pretty tame, and things seemed fairly normal or the first couple of months.
But even then, the news was dominated by reports from around the world about this “coronavirus” thing that was wreaking havoc in places like Italy and the United Kingdom. Then March came along and everything changed – forever.
The coronavirus made its way into the U.S. and quickly put an end to life as we all knew it. Soon, the virus became more widely known as COVID-19 (an acronym for “coronavirus disease 2019) and was credited for a global “pandemic.”
We all found out that there are lots of forms of coronavirus and that this one was not previously known – or “novel.” We learned new phrases that became common in every day communication, like “shelter-in-place” and “social distancing,” and 6-feet came to mean much more than the height of a college basketball guard.
We learned about the CDC and WHO. Many of us donned masks or went to outdoor church services in cars, and we all put up with empty store shelves and closed businesses. Some of us had to close our businesses unwillingly, even if it meant our livelihoods were endangered.
Some of us were forced to “quarantine” while others opted to “self-quarantine.”
We couldn’t visit loved ones in nursing homes or hospitals and we told not to be part of large gatherings – even of family members or friends.
We saw schools close, reopen and close again.
We did things “virtually,” and we became aware of an online gathering medium called Zoom.
We were scared, angered, confused and pessimistic, and it often seemed like so-called “authorities” led us in every possible direction but the right one.
Ultimately, we were resigned to the probability that we were “all in this together” for a lasting period.
And of course, we’re still dealing with it.
Then, after having been inundated with COVID-19 issues for more two months, we were introduced to a level of civil unrest that we had never before seen (or social unrest or racial unrest if you prefer), when May 25 came along and George Floyd’s death changed everything even more.
As the stark horror of violent protests unfolded on a global scale, we all learned who Floyd was, as he became the most famous person in human history who was almost entirely unknown when he was alive.
We learned more new phrases that also became common in every day communication, like “Black Lives Matter,” “say her name” and “white privilege,” and we saw street violence become the norm in Portland, Ore., for more than 100 nights in a row.
As we watched televised reports about violent protests taking place all over the world, we were appalled by the unbridled mayhem and firey destruction. We heard the word “offensive” defined in new and different ways, and we saw historic monuments – and even history itself – take a serious beating.
As we all came face-to-face with racism like never before, we were disgusted, disappointed, saddened and hurt. But as we all came face-to-face with human nature’s best and worst simultaneously on display, we were moved, inspired, touched and motivated.
And of course, we’re still dealing with it.
A couple of months after that, we witnessed an unprecedented series of giant wildfires take center stage and cause massive destruction in several western states.
The blazes had names that we actually became familiar with as news reports chronicled people battling them for days. We were shocked and amazed at the magnitude and intensity of the infernos, and we shuddered as we saw flames engulf home after home and sighed as we realized how many peoples’ lives were being horribly affected.
And of course, many people are still dealing with the fires’ aftermath.
In addition, 2020 gave sports fans a new perspective, as COVID-19 issues halted everything in the spring, and ultimately resulted in oddities like a 60-game Major League Baseball season, NBA playoffs in September and the Masters golf tournament in November. And of course, not seeing fans in the stands major sporting events became eerily normal.
And as 2020 unfolded, it included the weirdest Presidential Election ever, highlighted by some of the weirdest candidates imaginable on both tickets.
And of course, Americans are still dealing with it, and will be for a long time.
And here in Texas County, we were still getting used to the whole COVID-19 idea when a rare hailstorm dropped big icy bombs all around the region, causing structural damage on a scale most people couldn’t recall taking place in the past.
And of course, many people are still dealing with the storm’s aftermath.
But through it all, we worked, played, laughed and cried. We ate, drank, hurried and waited. We hoped and planned, and we strived and contended.
And we loved.
Basically, we lived our lives the best way we knew how in the presence of a bunch of brand new situations and environments. But although there has never been a year like 2020, humanity has repeatedly entered and emerged from unforeseen and horrific circumstances, and the same scenario will no doubt occur again at some point.
I’m reminded of the words in the chorus of the Foo Fighters song, “Times Like These.” Dave Grohl and his buddies Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel and Chris Shiflett wrote the track not long after the 9/11 attacks and it was released in 2002, but its message perhaps applies now more than then.
It’s times like these you learn to live again.
It’s times like these you give and give again.
It’s times like these you learn to love again.
It’s times like these time and time again.
Anyway, I (like most people) lived a long time without being intimidated or mystified by the future, and it has been pretty easy to take for granted that tomorrow will more than likely be OK. But having witnessed 2020, I (like everyone else) will no longer be surprised by almost anything, and I’ll no longer be quite as confident about tomorrow.
As much as it pains me to accept it, I can hardly believe 2020 happened and I cannot imagine what 2021 will be like.
But regardless of what transpires, one thing’s for sure: It will go down exactly according to God’s plan, and there’s plenty to be glad about in knowing that.
Happy New Year.
