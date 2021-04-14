Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures of 34 to 37 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&