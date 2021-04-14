Welcome to Texas County, a unique and wonderful chunk of real estate in the south-central Missouri Ozarks.
It’s a place where:
•The high temperature can be 75 one day, 52 the following day and 73 the next.
•A Mercedes Benz isn’t a status symbol, but a pickup truck is (Ford, Chevy or Dodge).
•Dogs enjoy going to the river as much as people.
•Everything has to take deer season into account (including school, vacations, weddings and even divorces).
•There could never be too much ammo.
•Twice a year, there is about as much color in the forest as in most boxes of crayons.
•Most people are friendly and cordial to newcomers, but would just as soon have them leave their former ways behind and join in, rather than strive to “help things change for the better.”
•Lots of people claim to dislike Walmart, but almost everyone shops there.
•It’s not uncommon to catch big fish in small ponds.
•It’s not uncommon to run across a very firm handshake.
•You can drive for 25 minutes and see fewer than five other vehicles on the road.
•Most people aren’t swayed by the efforts of an agenda-driven mainstream media.
•It’s possible to witness temperatures above 100 and below zero in the same year.
•A lot of people enjoy hard work and are proud of what they do, but other people refuse to work and don’t care about much of anything.
•You can still find people who recall when the schoolhouse got electricity and the phone line was run down their dirt road.
•It’s OK to pay later if you forgot your wallet.
•Many kids can operate large farm implements years before they learn to drive a car.
•Nobody cares how you “did it up north.”
•What’s written in the Bible matters.
•People pull their vehicles over – on both sides of the road – to allow a funeral procession to pass.
•Demolition derbies almost always attract huge crowds.
•It’s not uncommon to get into a 20-minute conversation with a neighbor when you ask to borrow an egg or a half-cup of sugar.
•Guns are purchased for specific reasons, like shootin’ varmints or harvesting deer.
•High school football and basketball are a pretty big deal.
•Many people are unfamiliar with the people who win Emmy Awards each year, but they watch reruns of The Andy Griffith Show on a regular basis and can name most of the show’s characters.
•Many people are unfamiliar with the folks who win Grammy Awards each year, but they listen to the “classic country” radio station on a regular basis and can sing along with lots of the songs.
•Extremely good beer is brewed.
•Plant-based “meat” will forever take a back seat to the real thing.
•If someone says they’re “fixin’” to do something, there isn’t necessarily anything broken.
•People consider themselves fortunate to be residents when they look at the state of the world and consider the alternatives.
•I’m so grateful to reside.
