No language but English has anything like it.
No other word in any language even remotely rivals its versatility. It’s a two-letter juggernaut of communication.
It’s it.
Webster’s Dictionary and Dictionary.com both list several ways this unique and powerful pronoun can be utilized, each of which shares similar characteristics. But what it boils down to is that it represents (in written or spoken language) a person, animal, group or thing that has been previously mentioned or understood, or is about to be mentioned.
That rather bland sounding description is all well and good, but there is so much more to it than can be contained in mere descriptive words.
It may not look like much, but it stands alone in its power. In fact, its power can’t realistically be measured, because it has no boundaries and isn’t subject to the laws of physics. It can represent literally anything, regardless of size, shape, mass, volume, age, number or any other aspect our three-dimensional world.
It can be as massive as the universe itself, or as puny as a bug.
Behold:
“The universe is so vast, it goes on forever.”
“The tick was so annoying, I had to smash it.”
And in each of those sentences, knowing what it means is easy, because the subject it represents has already been presented. There’s no need to redundantly repeat the subject word – not when you have it at your disposal.
But it’s so cool that it can even be used prior to the subject it represents, which works equally well in preventing redundancy.
Example:
“It will be a long time before that happens again.”
In that sentence, it simply means a long time, and saying “a long time will be a long time before that happens again” just wouldn’t work.
Of course, we could do what people speaking other languages have to do since they have nothing like it available by saying, “a long time will pass before that happens again.” That would certainly get the same message across while eliminating the need for it.
But who wants to do that to it?
We like it. We want it. It could even be argued that we need it.
It’s is so well liked and engrained in our language that it’s used as slang to refer to an arbitrary, but attractive trait someone might possess (which is mentioned by both Webster’s and Dictionary.com). Everyone knows what is being said when they hear a phrase like “he’s got it.”
It’s so comfortable that it doesn’t even have to have an obvious meaning to be acceptable. Remember Jackie Gleason’s famous line, “how sweet it is?”
What the heck is it in that statement? Well, anything. That’s the beauty of it.
It’s everything. Or it’s nothing. But even if it’s nothing, it’s always something.
Confusing?
It doesn’t matter. What doesn’t matter? It doesn’t.
The reality is, we cannot turn away from it, and we would be unwise to think we should.
It’s too late to turn back now. It’s part of our heritage, it’s in our very being, and it’s way too cool and unique to just toss aside like some weak seven-letter word.
It has more of the “it factor” than anything else that qualifies as a form of communication.
Appreciate it. Respect it. And never take it for granted.
It is what it is, and there’s nothing else like it.
It’s all good.
Doug Davison is a writer, photographer and newsroom assistant for the Houston Herald. Email: ddavison@houstonherald.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.