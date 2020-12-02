As we all know, there’s no way to overstate how strange 2020 has been.
But if you look a little beyond what is being focused on in the tunnel-vision mainstream media, you’ll find a whole lot more that has made this year unique. Allow me to describe two recent examples.
THE DARK SIDE LOSES A BROTHER
Darth Vader is dead.
No, I don’t mean the Star Wars character who perished shortly after Luke Skywalker found out he was his father, Anakin Skywalker, in Episode VI (The Return of the Jedi). I’m referring to English actor David Prowse, who physically played Vader on screen in the initial Star Wars trilogy while Vader’s voice was none other than the iconic pipes of James Earl Jones.
Prowse died last week at the age of 85. A friend of mine said, “2020 is so bad that it even killed Darth Vader.”
I smiled and thought about it, and I ended up concluding that it somehow seems appropriate.
For years and years, many a worthy Jedi had tried to overcome Vader and his henchmen, only to succumb to some form of trickery or high-tech weaponry courtesy of the dark side and its more-or-less self-appointed leader.
Many a highly-esteemed, battle-tested and feared warrior of good had faced Vader believing victory was attainable, only to become the dark master’s next victim.
Heck, even the Empire’s great Emperor and all of his magic powers couldn’t kill Vader.
But 2020 got him. It figures.
Don’t take this year lightly; it will sneak up on you and then make you its slave.
CELESTIAL MARKERS OR ARTWORK?
Have you seen these big metal “monoliths” that have shown up in odd places on opposite sides of the Earth?
Perhaps you’ve seen the Academy Award-winning 1968 movie, “2001: A Space Odyssey.” If so, you’ll no doubt recall the scene with the apes going ape (sorry about that) around a big, mysterious slab.
That’s what these things resemble. One was discovered by a couple of guys in a helicopter who were counting bighorn sheep in an extremely remote and rocky area in the Utah desert and the other on a hillside in Romania (of all places). OK, the one in Romania proved to be placed there by a pair of average dudes, but the origin of the one in Utah remains unknown.
To make it even more surreal, the 12-foot tall Utah monolith wasn’t just sitting there, so to speak, but rather was mounted into the rocky surface of a canyon in a way that could only be done using specialized machinery.
So, who brought machines out there where there are no roads and how did they get them there? And why place a big chunk of polished metal in “rock central” in the middle of nowhere in Utah?
To make matters even more baffling, the Utah monolith disappeared about a week after it appeared. Nobody knows where it came from and nobody knows where it went.
Kinda cool and kinda scary at the same time.
Some “experts” speculate that the Utah version might have been put there by an artist. Yeah, maybe. And maybe Charles Barkley will one day win the Masters.
Anyway, 2020 isn’t all about a virus, civil unrest and a bizarre election. It’s also about upheavals the paranormal realm.
And like I’ve said before, all 2020 needs to secure its place as the undisputed weirdest year for the past, present and future is for “full disclosure” to take place. All I can say is, we cannot rule that out at this point. Not in this crazy year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.