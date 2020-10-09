Without hesitation, I would tell anyone that I’m glad my job gives me the opportunity to cover the Houston High School football team.
But at times I feel like performing that task is like being a character in a reality TV show. There are so many plot twists and unusual moments and circumstances, you never know what’s going to happen next or who it’s going to happen to.
Consider this year’s strange series of events, from missing several home games due to COVID-19 to having two team leaders go down with injuries in the same game.
A friend of mine said, “Houston is snake-bitten.”
That’s hard to argue with.
And really, it’s not just this year. Last year, it seemed like the “injury bug” bit the Tigers about a million times, with the image of a guy in a Houston uniform lying at midfield surrounded by EMS personnel becoming all-too standard. Not that anyone wanted to see a kid get injured, but it was hard not to think, “I wonder who it’s gonna be this week.”
Then when it happened again, it was hard not to think, “well there you go.”
But this year, everything has ratcheted up several notches, which is perhaps not surprising since we’re talking about 2020, one the weirdest years in the history of years. I’m here to tell you, Houston has a very, very good football team this season. But don’t try to measure that by results on the scoreboard, because that reality is hidden behind a couple of losses in games against what I would argue are non-superior opponents.
And, of course, the injury bug has paid a visit again. When senior quarterback/defensive back/kick returner/punter Ty Franklin went down last Friday night at Ava, and I was standing there watching an assistant coach use his hand to keep gentle pressure on Franklin’s broken left collar bone, several various thoughts went through my mind.
But the primary one was, “Oh no, not Ty!”
At that point, a person might think, “Shoot, what a crying shame that Houston has lost its most valuable puzzle piece. But surely things will be OK from here.”
But that would be the thoughts of a person who hasn’t followed the show to any extent and is simply drawing a conclusion based on logic and experience. Oh no, with this team, the script has to be much more surprising and unlikely.
Cue Bailey Hurst injury on the very next play. Remember, he suffered a season-ending neck injury last season at Cabool.
Me, and a bunch of other Tiger fans were like, “Bailey again? Are you kidding me?”
The EMS guys had just on the field for Franklin’s situation, but hadn’t used their stretcher since he was able to walk away on his own. You could tell they were like, “What the…?” when they noticed another crowd around another fallen player and they reversed course and returned to a spot only a few yards from where they had been moments earlier.
And then of course, there’s this week. Willow Springs cancels in similar fashion to the way Houston called off home games against Cabool and Thayer in consecutive weeks earlier this season.
That means no HHS Homecoming – again. And it means Houston still won’t have played a home game in 2020 for at least another couple of weeks, because next week the Tigers go to Mountain Grove (allegedly).
That also means Houston might not play a home game at all in 2020. The only one left on the schedule is Oct. 23 against Liberty, and the way things have been going I wouldn’t bet any money on that actually taking place (although I certainly hope it does).
And that also means (incredibly) there’s a chance that the Houston High School Tiger Pride Marching Band doesn’t do any marching on the field in Tiger Stadium in 2020.
So I guess a trip to Cleveland, Mo., is in the works for this Friday. Considering that my wife and I lived in Cleveland, Ga., for many years, I find that strangely interesting. Seems that small towns with big city names find their way into my path with relative frequency.
Anyway, welcome to the show. Stay tuned, there’s bound to be more.
