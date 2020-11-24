While being thankful might be harder than usual in 2020 (for obvious reasons), I believe there is still more than enough to be thankful for.
Regardless of circumstances in these strange days humanity is living through, I think God has instilled a million reasons for which to be thankful in our short, rather insignificant lives, and thanking Him for that should come naturally and automatically.
And I honestly don’t believe it’s all that hard to find those reasons. They’re literally everywhere.
Here are a handful of random examples, in no particular order.
•Pets who love you 100-percent, 24-7, no matter what.
•A pristine Ozarks river.
•Seeing a bald eagle flying above a pristine Ozarks river.
•Finishing a major project in the yard, and being pleased with the outcome.
•Enjoying a really good batch of northern bean soup.
•Sitting down in a comfortable living room with a nice snack and turning on a really big TV.
•Watching a movie that moves you to the point of tears.
•A cold glass of water on a hot July afternoon.
•Laughing hard while playing a dice game with friends.
•Fishing on a perfect day and catching a big one.
•Laughing hard while watching a rerun of “The Middle.”
•Having a jacket that’s 14 years old and still going strong.
•A brand new pair of boots.
•Dark chocolate-covered cherries.
•Finding that favorite knife you thought was gone for good.
•Sitting on the porch or deck and listening to the wind in the trees.
•Seeing a baby smile.
•Taking a walk at night when there’s so much moonlight you don’t use a flashlight.
•Coming home after being on vacation.
•Ordering your favorite dish from your favorite restaurant and it’s just right again.
•Having a store employee smile and say “thank you” after they help you buy something.
•Cute baby animals.
•The first snow in winter.
•The first 80-degree day in spring.
•Hearing from a fond relative you haven’t heard from in a long time.
•Birds chirping.
•Pretty flowers.
•Waking up in the morning.
•Having thumbs.
•Realizing God is in complete control.
The bottom line is, even with all that has happened in 2020, it could be worse. There could be nothing to be thankful for.
