As is always the case, this year’s version of the annual banquet hosted by the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce offered up a great time for everyone in attendance last Saturday night in the community building at the fairgrounds.
And wow, this time around the crowd that made up “everyone” amounted to about 250 people. Chamber director Angie Quinlan said 267 tickets had been sold, and I’m pretty sure almost every single one of them was accounted for by a body inside the building.
With this year’s theme being “Hee Haw,” there were far more people dressed in costume than I can remember at any of the nine banquets I’ve been to. I joked with a person or two that the large quantity of overalls, straw hats and boots was probably a result of the theme being so easy for people to deal with, because all they had to do to find an outfit was reach into their closets.
But really, the whole night was a blast, from the show put on by the On the Floor Clogging group (from Willow Springs), to the very humorous “corny jokes” shared by chamber board members, the food served by Miller’s Grill and the generally friendly atmosphere that surrounded everyone.
And of course, since it was a fundraiser for the chamber, there was a silent auction and a live auction. A significant number of items were up for bidding during the live auction, all donated by area businesses, organizations and individuals.
But what happened when one item came up was something nobody who witnessed it will soon forget.
Here’s a slightly condensed and paraphrased recap of what went down.
Former chamber board president and well-known local auctioneer Bruce Scheets was feeling a bit out of sorts that night, so he barked at the microphone fore a while and then turned it over to one of his co-workers, Travis Tooley. Tooley proceeded to do a fine job of grabbing everyone’s attention and had people almost rolling on the floor with laughter on several occasions.
But when Chestnut the Horse (a large, plush, “ride-on” toy from Dynacraft’s “Stable Buddies” line) was up for bid, Tooley went the extra mile.
There was a young boy (I’ll say about 7-years-old) seated at a table not far from where Tooley was working, who made it very clear he was interested in Chestnut.
The boy could even be heard saying, “I want that horse.”
Tooley couldn’t help but notice and basically called a timeout and approached him.
Tooley leaned over, looked the boy in the eyes, pointed toward his own eyes and said, “Now look right at me – no don’t look at your parents – and tell me: Do you think that horse is worth a thousand dollars?”
The boy nodded, big time.
“I thought so. Now – no don’t look at your parents, look right at me – would you like to start the bidding at $1,500?”
The boy smiled and nodded again.
The crowd roared with laughter.
Tooley acknowledged the boy’s parents and assured them there was nothing to worry about. Then bidding started for real – and the boy was “in.”
So was an adult several tables away. After a short time, Tooley called another timeout and addressed the crowd.
“Now hold everything,” he said. “Is it just me, or does it seem a bit wrong, and maybe even cruel, that this young man might be denied his chance to take Chestnut home?”
There were exclamations of “yeah!” and “yes!” coming from all corners of the building, and even a few boos mixed in.
“I think we should do something about it,” Tooley said. “I think anyone who agrees with that should come up here and give this boy some money, so he gets Chestnut.”
Almost in unison, more than a dozen people got out of their seats, walked to where the boy was sitting and handed him various amounts of cash. The boy held out both hands and a mound of greenbacks piled up in them.
Bidding never restarted. Chestnut was his.
As the money flowed the boy’s way, people laughed heartily and applauded.
“This is why I love this place!” Tooley said.
The auction finally got going again, as the incredible moment had come and gone.
I don’t know how much cash was donated toward the joining of the boy and Chestnut, but let me tell you, it was a bunch. I mean like a big bunch.
Early in the evening, when I saw some people I knew who were attending their first chamber banquet, I said something I meant.
“This is about as Texas County as it gets.”
That goes for the whole event on an annual basis, but it also surely applies to the Chestnut experience.
For a lot of reasons, I love this place, too, Travis. And one reason is the people.
See you at next year’s banquet.
