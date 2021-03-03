It’s safe to say that there’s a lot going on these days with regard to outer space and space travel.
It’s amazing how many privately-owned companies are involved, and what they’re accomplishing in a short span of time is even more amazing.
There are dozens of them, including Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic, Boeing and many more.
They’re all involved in sort of a space race to offer low-cost satellite deployment, and even recreational opportunities.
Realistically, it’s all part of an overall plan by the federal government to promote private enterprise in the space industry that included NASA’s budget being cut substantially.
It worked.
It is indeed now a whole lot less cost prohibitive to get a satellite launched, and spaceflight has become so commonplace that most landmark procedures or other “special moments” are no longer covered on TV, but rather streamed online by the responsible company.
Spaceflight is progressing so rapidly that people will be able to stay in “space hotels” in the not too distant future. In fact, two such projects have already been launched (no pun intended) by California-based companies: Orion Span intends to have its “Aurora Station” ready to accommodate guests by sometime in 2022, and construction on Orbital Assembly’s gigantic “Voyager Station” is scheduled to begin in low Earth orbit in 2025, with operation beginning perhaps as soon as 2027.
While the Aurora Station is impressive in its own right, Voyager Station will be far more incredible, if all goes as planned. The wheel-shaped behemoth will be 200 meters in diameter and feature 125,000 square feet of habitable space. It will be designed to accommodate 400 people at a time and will have artificial gravity comparable to that of the Moon. There will be restaurants, movie theaters, gymnasiums, private spacewalks and much, much more.
But a stay at Voyager Station won’t come cheap, as Orbital Assembly estimates patrons will need to have a net worth of nearly $50 million.
I’ll probably stick with going to a beach or lake in the Lower 48.
The way things are going, I think that sooner than later there will be “space cruises” that allow people to hang out on massive spaceships that fly or hover above a heavenly body (Earth or otherwise), like in the 1997 movie, “The Fifth Element” (starring Bruce Willis).
And along with all the action among U.S. space corporations, there is plenty of activity going on elsewhere on the planet. China, India, Japan and even the United Arab Emirates (of all things) have all recently sent spacecraft to far away places like Mars, Venus and even a passing comet or two.
And of course, NASA is by no means dead, as is clearly depicted by the recent landing of the Perseverance Rover on Mars. As long as I can remember, I’ve been among the folks who believe “we’re not alone,” and I think it’s extraordinarily cool that “Percy” was sent to a dry lakebed near what is obviously a former river delta with the singular hope of finding evidence of life (former or otherwise).
And I can’t wait to see Percy let its little helicopter companion Ingenuity (or “Ginny”) go for a spin. Imagine that: A manmade machine flying around on Mars. I’d say James T. Kirk and Obi-Wan Kenobi would be proud.
But speaking of Musk, that guy is a rare and unusual visionary who’s living right amongst us in the present. In addition to being a leader in the space industry, he owns one of the biggest electric car and solar power companies in existence (Tesla) and he’s creating a worldwide Internet system that’s delivered by satellite (Starlink). But SpaceX is rightfully Musk’s signature venture, and will make up the primary portion of his legacy, which I believe will consist of history book material when it’s complete.
Still more or less in its early stages, SpaceX has proven that reusable rocket components are not only feasible, but practical, and that great rocketry technology doesn’t have to carry a ridiculous price. It’s downright awesome, really.
Anyway, although I might never have the opportunity to orbit Jupiter’s moon, Europa, in a luxury cruise spaceship, I do enjoy observing all the stellar things going on (OK, pun intended) during what is the most fruitful time in the history of mankind and spaceflight. And I’m pretty sure what’s coming will be stunning.
