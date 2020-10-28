Whether big or small, something that bothers one person might go completely unnoticed by another.
Then again, there are certain things that seem to bother everyone. Ticks, smelly socks and mean relatives come to mind.
But we all have that unwritten list of things we either don’t like dealing with or get annoyed by (OK, so maybe someone somewhere wrote their list down, but that’s pretty rare).
The common term to describe an item on such a list is “pet peeve.” They’re things you find hard to understand, hard to justify or in some cases hard to take. They might not be things that can or will affect the space-time continuum, but you have no problem offering reasons why they’re just plain irritating.
Some of my pet peeves stem from the intersecting of my rather overly analytical imagination and my inherent, natural grasp of language and grammar. Try as I might, I can’t help but notice the way words and punctuation are so widely misused and the way simple sentences and statements are often butchered as a result.
I think my favorite example of that is the widespread incorrect, inappropriate and seemingly random use of apostrophes.
The concept of the apostrophe is really not that complicated. An apostrophe is used in a word that denotes possession or is a contraction of two other words. An apostrophe is not used when a word is spelled in its plural form.
For example, if the hat belongs to Bob, the hat is Bob’s hat. But if Bob has more than one hat, he has some hats.
Adding an ‘s’ to the end of a word doesn’t necessarily mean also adding an apostrophe. Again, not complicated. Nevertheless, apostrophes are slapped in places they don’t belong with amazing regularity.
Then there’s the commonality of incomplete information when complete information would be easy to provide.
I’ve read entire news articles about events and been left wondering when or where the thing happened. I’ve tuned into high school games on the radio and heard the announcer repeat the score numerous times but been left wondering who’s ahead.
And when “space is available,” I’m sometimes left unaware of how much said space costs.
It’s like, are we not deserving of the rest of the information? Is this some kind of conspiracy?
So close and yet so far. You can see the ring at the merry-go-round but it’s just out of reach.
And then there are the strangely out of place actions of a surprising percentage of people employed in jobs that involve dealing with other people. For the life of me, I can’t figure out why some folks feel it’s OK to act so detached, bothered or downright rude when you approach them as they work a job in which they are 100-percent guaranteed to be approached.
You’ve seen it: A convenience store clerk with their back to you as you step to the register, two clerks discussing the last customer’s ignorance for several minutes as you stand waiting to purchase a gallon of milk, or a clerk involved in a personal argument on the phone as the coffee you want to pay for gets cold.
You’ve heard it: A receptionist who speaks to you in a sarcastic, condescending tone as you try to get in touch with the boss, a mechanic who talks like you should already know what’s wrong with your car as you try to describe the pinging sound it’s making, or a time-share salesperson who talks to you like you’re an impoverished peasant if you don’t shell out five figures on a vacation package “like everyone else.”
I don’t know, maybe it’s just me, but doesn’t it make more sense to just be nice to people you come in contact with at your job? I mean, you’re going to be there from x-o’clock to x-o’clock doing whatever you’re paid to do – why not be nice and just enjoy?
It boggles my mind; someone works with the public, but takes an attitude like “great, another person.”
Of course, none of these things apply to anything or anyone local – I’m simply describing my experience as a whole. Yep, all of the convenience store clerks and everyone else who comes face-to-face with people on their job in this community display nothing but exemplary behavior 100-percent of the time.
Did I mention that another of my pet peeves is blatant exaggeration?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.