With another firearms deer hunting season set to begin, I thought I would share a few random observations about the star attraction.
•Deer are amazingly athletic.
If you’ve ever watched one jump over a five-strand barbed wire fence you know what I’m referring to. They make it look so easy to leap about 6 feet in the air from a standing start.
Can you imagine if people had the same jumping ability? The high jump world record would probably be in the neighborhood of 10 or 11 feet rather than barely over 8 feet.
Deer are also capable of changing direction when running at top speed in a way that almost defies the laws of physics. My wife Wendy and I once saw a big buck jump over a fence and come within inches of hitting our car, only to head right back where it came from as if it turned back in midair.
To this day, we still don’t know how that happened.
•Deer sometimes act strangely.
Despite their having a reputation for being generally skittish and high-strung, I’ve witnessed deer do some things that might make a person think they’re sort of lazy and sarcastic.
For example, during their active season lately, I have more than once come across multiple deer standing in the middle of the dirt road as I drive away from or toward our house. You might think they would instinctively scurry away, and sometimes they do, but sometimes they just sort of saunter off to the side and turn their heads toward the vehicle as if to say, “excuuuuse meeee.” Then they just stand there and stare as I drive slowly past.
That definitely displays a lack of fear, but I’d say it also shows a bit of a lack of brainpower. Cars and trucks are pretty heavy, and those things inside them (people) sometimes wield those killer fire sticks (guns).
•Deer are often family-oriented.
In our neighborhood, it’s not uncommon to see a mom with her kids, and they stick pretty close together. Sometimes dad is even there, but whatever the mix is, it’s easy to tell that there’s plenty of love and devotion involved.
•Deer babies are ultra-cute.
I don’t think there’s any argument involved here.
Little fawns with spots are about as cute as an animal can get, and that little sound they make is absolutely precious.
And there’s nothing quite like watching a fawn try to run when it has only been able to walk for a day or two.
And when they get to be “teenagers” and have grown a bit, they seem to have such a good time prancing and carrying on. It’s almost like you can hear them giggle as they bounce around.
•Deer bucks can be awesome.
I can’t think of a more majestic and dignified member of the animal world than a big, tall, burly buck.
The way they move exudes strength and the look on their faces is one of confidence, but not cockiness, assuredness but not carelessness.
Very cool.
•Deer are fun to watch.
Whether they’re jumping a fence, nudging a young ’un or running through the woods with their big white tails sticking straight up, deer pretty much always provide a good visual. In turn, I’m glad there are a bunch of them in these parts.
Happy hunting.
