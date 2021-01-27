Among the zillions of hours of worthless stuff posted on YouTube, there are also numerous amazing video clips that are certainly worth spending a few minutes to view.
One of those is a 3-minute clip showing robots actually dancing to the 1962 hit song, “Do You Love Me?” by The Contours. It shows two Boston Dynamics humanoid Atlas research robots doing the twist, the mashed potato and other classic moves, along with Spot, a four-legged dog-like robot, and Handle, a two-wheeled unit designed for lifting and moving boxes in a warehouse or truck.
Since being posted on Dec. 29, the clip has become a huge hit and has not surprisingly racked up close to 30 million views because it’s a fun, fascinating and extraordinary example of where robot technology currently stands.
Boston Dynamics was launched in 1992 and is located in Waltham, Mass. The dancing robots video is so remarkable that many viewers assumed computer-generated imagery (CGI) was involved.
But the company’s founder and chairperson Marc Raibert said that’s not the case, and that what’s shown is the result of a whole lot of science and a whole lot of dedication to programming the units to appear to be moving with the music. The clip actually took about a year-and-a-half to produce.
“We didn’t want a robot doing robot-like dancing,” Raibert said. “We wanted it to do human dancing.”
Mission accomplished – big-time. The robots pretty much take on life-like personalities and appear to be truly having a good time. And they can cut a rug better than a lot of humans you’ll see making sorry attempts to dance at nightclubs and other gatherings.
Honestly, it’s so captivatingly charming that I don’t know how anyone could watch the video clip without smiling.
Just to augment the fact that these mechanical marvels aren’t your average machines, there’s another clip on YouTube that shows an Atlas unit walking down a snow-covered hill and doing other amazing things like a back-flip off of a box (complete with raised arms like an Olympic gymnast). The same clip also shows a Handle unit stacking boxes like a pro and actually rolling down another snow-covered hill without a hitch.
Another clip that’s easy to find online shows “Mythbusters” icon Adam Savage working with a Spot unit. When Savage watches Spot walk up and down stairs, he’s obviously moved with excitement – and you will be, too.
As much as I used to be against the whole idea of robot technology, seeing Spot in action on the dance floor and in other environments has led me to develop a desire to have a Spot of may own, although I’m pretty sure the price tag would be out of the question. I can only imagine how cool it would be to go on an overnight hike, for example, and use Spot as a beast of burden. I mean, he’d have no trouble carrying fully-loaded supply packs (almost like a mule), and I’m guessing he would never complain.
But as cool as the clips are that show Boston Dynamics robots deftly performing practical tasks, it’s the dancing robots that really show how advanced this technology is.
“We hoped people would enjoy it and they seem to,” Raibert said. “We’ve gotten calls from all around the world.”
One of the calls came from a sound engineer who helped record the original Contours performance back in the ’60s, who said a bunch of his Motown friends had been sharing it and were all excited by it.
In my view, that totally stands to reason.
Of course, we should be wary of putting ourselves in a position where robots call the shots, so to speak, but I’m beginning to see how this whole concept is at least worth some attention. It’s becoming obvious that the possibilities – on the positive side – are virtually endless.
