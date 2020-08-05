Each year when I spend hours hanging around the livestock barns and arena during Texas County Fair week, I learn new things, notice interesting things and receive confirmation of things I learned before.
In no particular order, here are a handful of observations from my experience at this year’s fair.
•Flemish giant rabbits are awesome.
They’re just so big! They almost don’t look real, and they definitely don’t fit the stereotypical image of a cute and cuddly bunny.
Not that they’re not cute and cuddly; they are, but in sort of a robust way. And you need to be ready when you pick one up. It’s about like picking up a medium-size dog.
•Listening to a judge is cool.
Whether it’s related to competition amongst steers, goats, rabbits or any other animals, the Texas County Fair always has good, knowledgeable judges. And hearing them describe what they’re looking at and looking for is always a pleasure to me.
I’ve come to realize over the years that there’s a lot that goes into judging animals, and I enjoy the heck out of picking up a little of the judges’ expertise.
•Sheep sound funny.
I know it’s just me, but for some reason I’ve always thought sheep sound like people imitating sheep. I know; that’s weird.
But just for fun, close you eyes and listen next time you’re in the vicinity of sheep. You might think there’s a guy nearby pretending to sound like one.
•Hammocks were a thing.
This year I saw several hammocks hanging from the rafters inside the sheep and goat barn where kids with animals entered in showing competition were apparently sleeping at night.
It seemed like a very practical idea to me. The kids didn’t have to sleep on the dusty ground and didn’t have to concern themselves with finding space in a somewhat tight environment.
•Kids are funny.
Everywhere you look at the fair, there’s a kid doing something humorous or silly.
At one point this year, there was a huge downpour that caused the some portions of the barn roofs to become major waterfalls. Some kids seized the opportunity to get drenched by running in and out of the falls.
At another point, I watched a boy tease a caged turkey by repeatedly sticking his foot out toward it. He laughed over and over every time the turkey unsuccessfully tried to peck his shoe.
•Kids are creative.
Again this year, there were some really cool pieces of art, crafts and vegetable items on display in the Fair Board’s exhibit building.
The metal tractor and cutting implement a 12-year-old boy fashioned out of stuff deemed trash at his residence was truly a sight to behold, and the basket of veggies with faces would make anyone smile.
•We have great local auctioneers.
I really can’t exaggerate how much I enjoy witnessing the likes of Rick Dixon, Darren Scheets and Bruce Scheets when they’re in auctioneer mode.
They’re all really good at it, and the fair’s annual Junior Livestock Sale reaps major benefits from their presence. And if I may say so, I’m pretty sure Dixon could sell a goat to another goat or squeeze an extra dollar out of a rock.
•Robert Enfield can cook.
Many people were blown away by the daily “specials” he was concocting in the Fair Board’s cook shack. Especially his unique version of a taco salad. Yum!
•Scott Long’s voice completes the fair.
Livestock showing competition at the Texas County Fair would be great no matter what, but having Mr. Long’s voice as the backdrop to it all somehow makes it even better. It’s like he has the perfect tone and cadence to be the fair’s arena announcer.
So I guess we’re about 11 1/2 months away from the 71st annual Texas County Fair. Since the event never fails to deliver, I think it’s safe to say it will be yet another good one.
