Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, Maries, Miller, Morgan, Oregon, Ozark, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Shannon, St. Clair, Texas, Vernon, Webster and Wright. * Through Thursday morning. * Rainfall amounts through tonight are expected to range from three quarters of an inch to two inches in widespread fashion. * Flash flooding of small streams, creeks, and rivers are expected. Numerous low water crossings are likely to become impassable to motorists. Some low lying roads could also flood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&