Over the years, I have grown quite fond of visiting places on the Gulf of Mexico.
I always enjoy the pure white sand, the clear saltwater, the food and the generally relaxing atmosphere of hanging out on the beach. My wife Wendy and I also like watching all the birds (especially pelicans) and other wildlife that can often be seen in and above the water.
Last week, we spent some time at Panama City Beach in the Florida Panhandle. Once we discovered how to avoid the “spring break” crowd on the east side of town, we spent much of our time on the quiet west side, largely at Laguna Beach near the little cottage (a.k.a “beach bungalow”) we were staying at.
As always when it comes to Gulf visits, we viewed plenty of birds and some other critters. But on two occasions, I was treated to very unusual sightings.
The first took place one afternoon while Wendy and I were lounging on the beach, with the temperature at about 70 degrees and a fairly brisk wind blowing.
As we stared out to sea, we noticed a pod of about a half dozen dolphins swimming from west to east, maybe about 60 yards or so from shore. While there wasn’t anything particularly odd about that, it’s always cool to see them rise up for air, disappear under the waves, and then do the same thing over and over.
But then something happened that was highly out of the ordinary.
Suddenly and unexpectedly, I saw three members of the group went totally SeaWorld, jumping high out of the water and then splashing down together as if it was choreographed.
Their symmetry was breathtaking. At precisely the same speed, they flew up, arced over at the exact same angle and apex, and then nose-dived back into the Gulf.
I couldn’t believe my eyes. I turned to Wendy and exclaimed, “Did you see that!?”
When she said she hadn’t, I described the impromptu “show” and she was wowed.
I assume the trio were wild animals and hadn’t recently been released from – or escaped from – an aquatic theme park, which makes what they did incredibly interesting.
Had they received word from some theme-park veterans that humans like seeing dolphins go sky-high above the water?
Is that just kind of inherently known within the world’s dolphin population, and they were just doing what dolphins do when in the proximity of their biped cohorts of the mammalian realm?
Or did they spontaneously come up with the idea of shocking the heck out of any human who happened to be looking their way at that specific moment (like me)?
The answer will forever remain a mystery, but the image of the three finned amigos doing their aerial dance will always be with me.
The second occasion occurred when we took a road trip and stopped at Mexico Beach, about an hour west of our temporary home base.
The two of us were walking near the water line and enjoying more great weather and scenery, when we came across three young ladies who were doing pretty much the same thing. They told Wendy they were on Spring Break, but chose to avoid the crowded areas where almost anything goes in favor of a more peaceful setting.
Once again, I happened to be staring out into the water when I saw something the caused me to do a major double-take. It was a fin cruising through the water only about 15 feet from shore.
Before it went away, it was there long enough for me to fully realize it was a shark fin. Based on its size, I’d say the fish it was attached to was about a 4 or 5-footer.
I turned around and two of the girls were there. I simply said, “shark.”
They were obviously both excited and one of them pointed to where the fin had been.
“Yeah, and it was right there!” she said. “That was crazy!”
We all alerted Wendy and the third girl and they were pretty surprised.
“I guess we won’t be swimming here,” one girl said.
“Nooooooo,” I said. “Not today.”
Anyway, Wendy and I took a bunch of photos while we were at the Gulf, but the two best pictures from the trip can’t be put on a flash drive or emailed to friends or relatives. Nevertheless, those images of aquatic citizens showing off are indelibly etched into my brain and won’t soon fade.
