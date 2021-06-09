Lots of people would agree that there is too much garbage online these days.
But scattered amongst all the stupid, useless and even vile nonsense, there are always fascinating reports, video clips and photographs that offer examples of what makes the Internet such an amazing reflection of the world we live in.
Here are a few randomly selected examples that have recently been posted online.
•Have you seen the video of the teenage girl shoving the bear off of the wall?
It’s amazing!
Hailey Morinico and her mother were doing some gardening in the backyard of their home in Bradbury, Calif. (near Los Angeles). Suddenly, the family dogs start barking hysterically when a mother bear and two cubs appear on a low wall at the back of the property.
As seen on the video, a large dog and three smaller ones run at the bear, and it begins swatting at the large dog and takes a swing or two at a small one. Morinico, 17, is then seen running toward the commotion and actually shoving the adult bear off the wall, before grabbing a small dog and running out of video range.
After the dogs’ barking got Morinico’s attention, she was surprised by what she witnessed.
“I run to see what they’re barking at, and it’s not a dog — it’s a bear,” she said. “And the first thing I think to do is push the bear. And somehow it worked.”
Morinico came away from the bear encounter with a scraped knee and sprained finger.
You know, most people don’t like being near a spider that weighs a fraction of an ounce and can be squished by a doll’s foot, let alone a human foot. But a bear? Man, if I’m ever in a street fight, I want Hailey Morinico on my side – or at least someone who has as much bravery (or maybe as little common sense) as she does.
“Do not push bears,” Morinico said. “Don’t do what I did, you might not have the same outcome.”
That’s some pretty good advice right there.
•Have you seen video of the Sky Pool in London?
It’s an 82-foot long clear acrylic structure weighing about 50 tons that spans a gap between two high-rises at the luxurious Embassy Gardens Apartments – 115 feet off the ground!
Its creators said they wanted to create “something transparent so swimmers could see the ground and people below could see the sky.”
The only thrill-seekers allowed to swim in the 10-foot deep “pool” are members of an exclusive club at the complex. Built in Colorado, it has 8-inch thick sides and a 12-inch base, and is thought to be the world’s largest single piece of load-bearing acrylic.
A message on the Embassy Gardens website says, “Dive in and there’s nothing but clarity between you and the world below.”
While the Sky Pool has its fans, there are (not surprisingly) plenty of detractors who would stay away even if they could use it. Several have posted negative comments with regard to things like heights and visual exposure.
Having given it some consideration, I’ve come to a conclusion about the Sky Pool: Not me.
•Have you seen the photos of the minke whale skull that washed up on a beach in New Jersey?
It came ashore at Island Beach State Park, on a barrier island north of Atlantic City. After park police personnel found it and posted images on Facebook, about 1,000 people commented that it looked like a pterodactyl fossil.
And it does; it has the long “beak” you might expect from a huge flying reptile.
As it turns out, officials determined the skull was part of the remains of a minke whale that stranded and died last year at the park and was buried in the sand near the spot it was found.
“We have whales buried all over New Jersey,” said the director of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center (in Brigantine, N.J.). “It’s a lot simpler to put one in the ground where it strands than try to load it up and spend $10,000 in equipment and everything else to dispose of it elsewhere.”
Sorry folks, nothing to see here; the Garden State has no Loch Ness Monster-like story.
•Have you seen reports about the elephant herd that wandered away from a preserve in southern China?
Apparently, a bunch of elephants left a nature reserve more than a year ago and have since walked about 500 miles, arriving last week at Kunming, a city of 7 million people in the Yunnan Province of south-central China. Authorities in the region blocked roadways while the elephants crossed, and used bait to try to keep them away from Kunming and other populated areas.
Experts have no idea why the huge animals embarked on their journey, but during their trek, they’ve raided farms, visited a car dealership and even showed up at a retirement home, where they poked their trunks into some of the rooms, prompting a man to hide under his bed.
I like the part of the story that says 16 elephants originally left the reserve, but two went back and a baby was born amongst the bunch that continued the odd quest. Imagine the conversation.
“Nope, we’ve decided this isn’t a good idea.”
“Aw c’mon, this is great – we’re almost there!”
“Sorry, we’re out.”
I also like how one expert was quoted as saying it was possible the herd’s leader “lacks experience and led the whole group astray.”
You have to admit, good leadership can often be hard to find these days.
A Yunnan government notice said the herd had “caused trouble 412 times.” By now it might be 413.
For goodness’ sake, here in the rural Ozarks, we might have to put up with an annoying group of deer now and then or a few extra ticks in a given year, but a herd of pachyderms? Better keep the dogs indoors for while and hope the garden survives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.