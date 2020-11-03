Volunteer is defined by the Merriam Webster Dictionary as a person who voluntarily undertakes or express a willingness to undertake a service.
Who will be the ones to help with:
Providing a safe place for a helicopter to land? To help on that stormy night with a wreck, is anyone hurt? Your grandma when she is having trouble breathing and the ambulance is coming from another town. How will she get any oxygen without that ambulance? Who will repel down the side of the hill to help the boy that fell from the ATV? Who will help clean that roadway up from the sawdust spill? How will that forest fire be put out before it ruins the farm?
Here in Texas County and other areas, there is one answer to all of the above questions, the firefighters! The volunteer firefighters. These men and women spend endless hours helping their communities and expect nothing in return.
The departments in the county operate on membership fees, and any fundraisers they can hold. Most of the public does not think about all the resources that they have until they are needed. That wreck on the rainy night, they do not just stand out there and wave traffic around. They are there to help the injured until the ambulance arrives and beyond. They are there to help cut the injured out of the car when needed. Those firefighters that you hardly notice as you drive by have been there many minutes holding the hands of a scared little one or talking to dad as he is worried about the child in the car seat. After the ambulance leaves with the patient, they are still on scene that making sure that all is safe. They assure that the scene is cleaned up and all debris is removed from the roadway including any fluid spills.
That small field fire that started because one could not wait to burn their trash. The wind picked up, and those flames made it to the tree line. Finally, 911 is called for help.
The phone rings into dispatch:
Dispatcher: “911, where is your emergency?”
Caller: “We were burning trash, and it got into the field. We…”
Dispatcher: “Where are you at?”
Caller: “At our house, 1234 That Road.”
At this point the correct fire department is being notified by a second dispatcher. The fire department is sent out notifications on the radio and a text is sent to their cell phones.
Dispatcher: “How large is the fire now?”
Caller: “We have five acres here and probably two are on fire, but the wind is pushing it toward the trees. The neighbor has lots of land mostly wooden.”
Dispatcher: “Is the fire near any structures or hazards?”
Caller: “There are no buildings that way, but the neighbor does have a barn a little bit away. What are hazards?”
Dispatcher: “Hazards would be something like a propane take.”
Caller: “No propane here, but the neighbor does welding in his barn.”
Dispatcher: “Is everyone safely away from the fire?”
Caller: “I am but my spouse is still out there fighting it, we were trying to stop it before it got to big, but the wind came up and caught all the dry grass.”
Dispatcher: “Is anyone hurt, or any burns?”
Caller: “No we are both OK, I believe.”
The dispatcher would continue to talk with the caller making sure all was ok and advised them to stay safely away from the fire. Dispatch also stays online with them as long as possible to get updates for the responding fire department as to how large the direction of travel of the fire. Anything to help the fire department once they are there.
As the fire department was responding dispatch updated them on the size, direction of travel, and the possibility of welding equipment including oxygen tanks in the barn. This particular fire lasted ten hours. Ten hours with multiple fire departments helping each other getting it contain and saving all structures that were in the fifty-acre area. The men and women stayed, walked and rechecked numerous hot spots to make sure all would be safe during the night.
The money that is raised is put right back into the department to make sure they are ready to respond to the next call. There must be fuel in the trucks, where will all the needed equipment come from. There are always repairs to be done. From the small things like a pair of gloves to the large items such as the trucks must always be maintained. Those “jaws of life” that are used to cut up that truck with someone stuck inside; those must be tested, maintained and ready to work at a moments notice.
These men and women are doing many things to be ready for the next call, most is never seen. They are not only taking care of emergency calls. These heroes are also showing up at the schools and educating the young ones about fire safety. Almost everyone can remember the firefighters coming to school and teaching safety tips and handing out a free hat or coloring book. There is usually a ride on the Big Red Fire Truck. Don’t forget the “Stop Drop and Roll!”
I encourage you to reach out to your local fire department. There are many ways to help and volunteer with a department. It is not always just to be out in the line of danger.
Maybe the question should be: What can’t a volunteer do?
On behalf of Texas County 911, I would like to send an appreciative thank you to all the fire departments in Texas County and beyond.
