"A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed."
The American Revolution began in earnest when the British authorities attempted to disarm the colonial militia at Concord in Massachusetts. After the fighting was (mostly) over, the framers of the Constitution wanted to guarantee that the citizens of the new country could freely bear arms to defend themselves and their families.
This right was very rare among the monarchies and dictatorships of Europe and the rest of the world. It's still mostly true today; the United States of America has more privately-owned firearms than the rest of the world population combined. Some of our recent presidents seem to want that to change, but they soon learn that when U.S. citizens feel threatened they just reach for more!
More news for Veterans: The Vietnam War 50th Commemoration Program is ongoing and will run through Veterans Day 2025. The main national objective of this program is to thank and honor veterans of the Vietnam War – including personnel who were held as prisoners of war or listed as missing in action – for their service and sacrifice on behalf of the United States and to thank and honor the families of those veterans. Several events are planned by veterans organizations in Texas County that will give all Vietnam War veterans a chance to be recognized and to receive a commemorative lapel pin and certificate. To this end, American Legion Post 41 in Houston is planning a hot dog barbecue during the Independence Day Parade on June 26 this year. We're looking at quality frankfurters and rolls prepared by the same fine chef who served the pulled-pork lunch at Armed Forces Appreciation Day 2018.
We'll have the Vietnam War Commemoration pins and certificates there. Watch for updates in our May column.
Also next month, the Third and Fourth Amendments; the ones that require the government to respect citizens' privacy and private property.
Veterans organizations in Houston:
•American Legion Post 41 meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the meeting hall on the west end of Chilton Oil Company in Houston (just north of Pizza Hut). Changes to membership eligibility now allow U.S. veterans of all branches and periods of service to join the American Legion.
•Fleet Reserve Association Branch 364 meets at 2:30 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of each month at the American Legion Post 41 meeting hall in Houston. The FRA exists to serve all veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Coast Guard.
