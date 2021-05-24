Yes, it is that time of the year again!  The Summer Reading Program at the library will soon begin.  This year our children's librarian has so much planned —  a lot of neat and fun stuff. 

Beginning the first week of June, registration will be held at all branches of the library.  Houston's registration is 3:30 p.m. June 3, Cabool’s will be 11 a.m. June 1, Summersville  is 11 a.m. June 4 and Licking is 1 p.m. June 3.  On registration day it will also be the kick off with tons of fun stuff.  So be sure and get to the library and get your child registered!  

New books for this week:

Fiction

Heather Graham, "Dreaming Death"

James Patterson, "21st Birthday”

Anne Hillerman, "Stargazer”

Linsay Sands,  "Meant to be Immortal"

Janet Skeslien Charles, "The Paris Library"

Junior

Sarah J. Maas, "A Court of Silver Flames"

Audio books-

Janet Evanovich, "The Bounty"

Janet Skeslien Charles, "The Paris Library"

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments