I know that a lot of us are staying home these days, and some folks might appreciate some suggestions on how to while away the hours.
Many veterans have had experience fending off boredom; the old "hurry up and wait" thing. Well, now we have plenty of home-time for the projects and maintenance tasks we put off during pre-virus times.
First, I've found that having a daily routine helps you keep busy; don't just sit around and void out.
You finally have a chance to concentrate on cleaning out the garage! Inventory your tools and car-maintenance supplies.
Get those closets squared away and break out your summer wardrobe.
Wash you hands.
Inventory your first-aid kit. You have one, right? Wash your hands.
Plan a month's worth of menus from the food stocks on hand. Store emergency water for drinking, washing and flushing. Restack your precious toilet paper! Remember, those rolls are the difference between civilization and barbarism!
Wash your hands.
Keep in touch with friends by telephone, email or megaphone. If you have some personal space under the sky, get some fresh air and sunshine chatting with your neighbors from a suitable distance.
And wash your hands!
About COVID-19: Our county coroner is a member of our amateur-radio club and meets with us on our nightly VHF radio net. She tells us that there have been no reported cases in Texas county so far.
Maybe these precautions are working. Wash your hands!
Veterans organizations in Houston:
•American Legion Post 41 meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at their meeting hall on the west end of Chilton Oil Co. in Houston (just north of Pizza Hut). Changes to membership eligibility now allow U.S. veterans of all branches and periods of service to join the American Legion.
•Fleet Reserve Association Branch 364 meets at 2:30 p.m. every fourth Sunday of each month at the American Legion Post 41 meeting hall in Houston. The FRA exists to serve all veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Coast Guard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.