Friday, the 11th of September, is called Patriot Day on my calendar.
It was the nineteenth anniversary of the worst terrorist attack in U.S. history. Just mention the month and day, (9/11), and everyone knows what you mean. Over three thousand Americans lost their lives that day; many of the police officers, firemen and ambulance crews who ran toward danger that day were veterans, and all of them were heroes. Never forget!
Friday, the 18th of September, was POW/MIA Recognition Day. According to the Defense POW/MIA Acconting Agency (dpaa.mil), there are still nearly 82,000 U.S. Service members missing in action from the beginning of World War II up to the present. Any possible prisoners-of-war are included in this number. The total number changes daily as the relentless search for our fallen heroes continues. Visit the dpaa.mil website to learn the details.
There is just one more Veterans Corner before Election Day. My advice is to ignore the fickle network polls and vote YOUR way. The security of mail-in ballots looks sketchy to me; vote in person!
And remember, that this isn't about right or left, it's about right or wrong!
May God bless the United States of America!
Veterans organizations in Houston:
•American Legion Post 41 meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the meeting hall on the west end of Chilton Oil Company in Houston (just north of Pizza Hut). Changes to membership eligibility now allow U.S. veterans of all branches and periods of service to join the American Legion.
Fleet Reserve Association Branch 364 meets at 2:30 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of each month at the American Legion Post 41 meeting hall in Houston. The FRA exists to serve all veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Coast Guard.
