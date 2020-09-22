If that question crosses your mind, the answer is always yes.
Many times a week someone will call in and not sure if they need responders or not. Here is a snippet of what a dispatcher may experience.
Dispatcher: “Where is your emergency?”
Caller: “There is no emergency and I am not sure if I should call or not.”
Dispatcher: “What is your phone number, and address?”
Caller: “Why do you need that if I am not sure if I need help?”
Dispatcher: “What if you do and we get disconnected?”
Caller: “Very good point.”
Caller gives her address and phone number, now the dispatcher can continue with the questions.
Dispatcher: “Tell me what lead you to call today.”
Caller: “I have not felt well for a few hours and I am home alone. I don’t drive and my daughter lives about an hour away. I do not want to bother her if I am really not that sick. What should I do?”
Dispatcher: “I will be happy to send an ambulance, to check you out and talk with you.”
Caller: “Oh, I don’t want them to go through all that trouble just for me.”
Dispatcher: “How about we get a few more details and go from there?”
The dispatcher finds out that the caller is a 63-year-old female that has had a fever and headache with some stomach issues for about three hours. As a dispatcher, they cannot provide medical advice; that is not within the protocol. Whether the patient goes to the hospital is the decision of the caller and/or the ambulance crew.
Dispatcher: “There is an ambulance available in your area that does not care to come check you out, would you like me to have them respond?”
Caller: “Well I do not want to get them sick also if it is something serious.”
Dispatcher: “The ambulance crews are very well trained and will come prepared wearing all the appropriate precautions.”
Caller: “Well, OK, if they don’t care.”
Dispatcher: “My partner will get them started to you. I do have a few more questions and advisements.”
As the second dispatcher is notifying the ambulance to respond, the original call taker is talking with the caller until help arrives. It is at this point that the details about her being a diabetic is revealed.
The ambulance arrived and after talking with the patient she decided to go on to the hospital with them.
This type of call or any medical call, no matter if you drive, do not drive, or don’t have a ride, that fact will never come into play when you are unsure, always call.
Maybe it is not a medical reason. Even if you thought you saw something that was not right and maybe a police officer needed to know about it. Or that driver in front of you is driving different and unsafe. What if you were not sure what you saw but it looked like a person running through your neighbor’s yard at 2 a m.? What if that child that is crying needs more than attention? Getting a call in quickly and it turning out to be nothing is the best scenario there is.
It does not matter if you remembered something that happened earlier in the day, week or month that may have an impact, all information is welcomed. All of these are great reasons to call 911, just in case.
With an ever-changing world ,one cannot be too cautious. If you believe something needs attention do not hesitate to call. We are here to answer that call and help you decipher who or if someone should respond. Every agency would rather know about a potential problem or issue before it starts or before it is too late to help.
