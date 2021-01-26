There has been so much to write about in the last month that I'm having trouble focusing on one subject.
This time it's about veterans organizations and gathering together to support the basic ideals of our nation. Not all patriots are veterans, but most veterans are patriots who volunteered to risk their lives to serve and defend our American way of life.
The units here in Houston are listed below and both are actively searching for new members. There are Veterans of Foreign Wars Posts in Licking and Cabool, also wide open for new membership. In our current troubling times, I'd like to urge all veterans to pick one and go active.
Considering the troubling times, we should also stock up on emergency food supplies (at least a week's worth), build a good first-aid kit (including extra prescription meds you might need) and put aside some extra cash for paying bills (in case your regular income should be delayed).
And one more thing: To paraphrase the words of President No. 44, "Cling bitterly to your guns, Bibles and Constitution."
The Military Museum on Grand Avenue in Houston has a fresh supply of free pocket-sized Constitutions; stop in for one.
Veterans organizations in Houston:
•American Legion Post 41 meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the meeting hall on the west end of Chilton Oil Company in Houston (just north of Pizza Hut). Changes to membership eligibility now allow U.S. veterans of all branches and periods of service to join the American Legion.
•Fleet Reserve Association Branch 364 meets at 2:30 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of each month at the American Legion Post 41 meeting hall in Houston. The FRA exists to serve all veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Coast Guard.
