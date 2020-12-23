Merry Christmas!
Although the following will have some substituted phrases and happenings, all of the calls taken through dispatch are received in a serious and emergent manor.
Even if a call may sound out of the ordinary or not as they should be. No two people react the same in an emergency. Dispatchers are trained to handle any type and any age of caller. Here is a little take on a possible call.
It is Christmas Eve inside dispatch and three dispatchers are handling calls while checking on all active responders. The weather is cold, and snow has started to fall. The time is a little after 11 p.m. (or as we would say 23:00) as the phone rings…
Dispatcher: “911, Where is your emergency?”
Caller: “I am at my house and something is going on.”
Dispatcher: “What is your address?”
Caller: “I need you to hurry! I am here all alone and I am not sure what to do!”
Dispatcher: We will get help to you, I need you to slow down and tell me your address.
At this point the dispatcher will work on calming the caller down and obtaining their name, address and phone number. It is discovered that the address is in Texas County and the caller is a 15-year-old named Tracy, who is home alone.
Dispatcher: “OK, Tracy, tell me what is going on. Why do you need help there?”
Tracy: “I am in my bedroom in the basement and I heard a loud clattering. I tried to call my parents, but they are at the farm, the service there is not very good. They had to go check a cow that was calving.”
Dispatcher: “Do you think someone is in the house, or trying to get in?”
Straightaway the second dispatcher will dispatch the correct police and update them as new information is obtained, while the first dispatcher continues to talk to Tracy. Each police department in the county goes by a different series of badge numbers; that is how they are identified on the radio for dispatch.
Dispatcher 2: “Texas County 911 to 1225; have a possible burglary in progress at 123 Christmas Lane. There is a 15-year-old home alone.”
1225: “Copy 911, myself and 1224 are en route now.”
Tracy: “I think they are already in. I hear walking around and sounded like some things were dropped on the floor.”
Dispatcher 2: “Texas County 911 to 1225, they have gained entry and are on the main floor, caller is in the basement.”
Dispatcher: “Tracy I want you to shut your bedroom door, if it is not, and lock it.”
Tracy: “I have the door shut but it doesn’t lock. I only have one window down here, but no one can make it through it.”
Dispatcher: “Tracy, I want you to stay as quiet as you can and just whisper. Can you still hear them in the house?”
Tracy: “Yes, they are walking around.”
Dispatcher: “Is there more than one person? Where in the house do you think they are?”
Tracy: “I think there is only one but sounds like heavy boots on the floor in the living room. I think I heard a bell.”
Dispatcher: “What kind of bell? Doorbell? Cowbell?”
Tracy: “No, kind of like, well, like a sleigh bell.”
Dispatcher: “Tracy, are any cars or anything outside that should not be?”
Tracy: “The only car out there is my mom’s blue car.”
Dispatcher 2: “Texas County 911 to 1225, Caller advised one person with boots still walking around in the living room area, caller also states she can hear a bell, like a sleigh bell. The only car there is the caller’s mom’s blue car.”
Dispatcher: “Tracy, my partner has already got the police dispatched and is updating them while I talk to you. I want you to stay on the phone with me until they get there with you. If you hear or think the person is coming down to your room, let me know.”
Tracy: “I think they are just staying in the living room. We do not have much in there except the Christmas tree. Mom has not even wrapped any gifts yet.”
Dispatcher: “Tracy do you know who it may be, or where you expecting anyone?”
Tracy: “No, no one was coming for Christmas this year because of COVID, we are going to do a Zoom breakfast in the morning.”
1225: “911, we are close to the residence, there does not appear to be any tracks in the fresh snow. We are proceeding on.”
Dispatcher 2: “Copy that 1225, at 23:08.”
Dispatcher: “Tracy, the police are close, and I want you to stay in your room until the police come to you. Do you hear anything else or different?”
Tracy: “No, not yet. Wait, yes; sounds like they are doing something with the fireplace. Oh!”
Dispatcher: “Tracy, Tracy, what is happening? You have to talk to me, if you can.”
Tracy: “I think they left but I heard a swishing noise and then no more footsteps. I am going to go look.”
Dispatcher: “No! Tracy, I need you to stay in your room the police are almost there.”
1225: “911, we are pulling up the driveway. Texas, there is a… there is something that just left the roof.”
Tracy: “I heard it – them again; I did hear sleigh bells.”
Dispatcher: “Tracy, I need you to try and stay quiet until the police are there with you. Where did you hear them?”
Tracy: “I think they are in the attic or on the roof. There was some scooting noise and the bells, but now I don’t hear anything.”
1225: “911, we’re on scene and the snow is coming down heavy and it is hard to see anything. We will be out at the home. Also, Texas do you know if there are any helicopters flying in this weather? There was a quick light leaving the roof area, but now it is gone.”
Dispatcher 2: “1225, be advised nothing is flying that we are aware of and the caller stated she thinks the person is gone. She heard some noise on the roof and possible bells. Then nothing. Caller is downstairs waiting for you.”
Dispatcher: “Tracy, the police are outside, they are going to check it out and make their way to you. Stay on the phone with me until the police are right there with you.”
The dispatcher stayed on the phone with Tracy until the police cleared the house and area. Tracy was safe and unharmed. The parents showed up as the police were walking back outside with Tracy. The cow had had the calf, and both calf and mom will be fine. 1225 reported later that nothing was taken, and no damage was done to the house. It did not appear that anything was gone except a few cookies that were on a plate by a glass of milk that was half empty. In addition, they reported that there were gifts under the tree where they had been none earlier. Due to the snow no tracts were found, only a single pair of what looked like sleigh tracks on the roof with a few possible hoof prints between them.
Please remember the dedicated heroes who are there to answer every call with a calm voice. Please keep them – and all responders – in your thoughts as you celebrate with your families.
Merry Christmas to all!
