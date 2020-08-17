Many of our older military veterans served during the Cold War opposing Marxism worldwide, including myself. Well, now we are faced with our own brand of Marxists, so-called "Antifa."
Here is their play-book (by Vladimir Lenin, 1921) on How to Destroy Western culture:
•First, corrupt the young. Get them away from religion and focused on sex, sports and trivia (can anyone doubt that this is happening now?).
•Second: Always preach Democracy, but seize power as quickly and ruthlessly as possible (they lie!).
•Third: Encourage government extravagance, destroying its credit and causing discontent with rising prices and inflation (trillion-dollar benefit payments on top of rapidly-rising national debt, anyone?).
•Fourth: Encourage civil disorder and foster a lenient attitude toward the instigators (riots in our major cities, defunded police?).
•Fifth: Cause the breakdown of the old moral values of honesty, sobriety and self-restraint (think about what's happening to our younger generations!).
•And finally: Cause registration and confiscation of firearms to make the population defenseless (this is a constant drum-beat in Congress; chip away the Bill of Rights starting with the Second Amendment – check recent House bills).
Here's a quote from my favorite author/philosopher, the Late Robert A. Heinlein: "The Wind that overturns the world is even now sighing on the horizon." He didn't live to see the end of the Cold War and he was talking about the march of Communism. But Communism didn't end with the fall of the Soviet Union and its scattered agents are back at work right here.
The coming national election is going to be critical and I'm afraid that there will be trouble no matter which way it goes. I believe that our millions of veterans and other patriots will be out in front to keep that trouble from destroying our nation.
Here is another quote from a patriot: "If we lose freedom here, there is no place to escape to. This is the last stand on Earth" (Ronald Reagan, Oct. 27, 1964).
It's hard to imagine the riots and disorders happening elsewhere coming to the Ozark Plateau, but these anarchists threaten all of us. I hate to be a storm-crow, but a storm is coming; get ready.
Veterans organizations in Houston:
•American Legion Post 41 meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the meeting hall on the west end of Chilton Oil Company in Houston (just north of Pizza Hut). Changes to membership eligibility now allow U.S. veterans of all branches and periods of service to join the American Legion.
•Fleet Reserve Association Branch 364 meets at 2:30 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of each month at the American Legion Post 41 meeting hall in Houston. The FRA exists to serve all veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Coast Guard.
