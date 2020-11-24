The "news" lately has been full of coverage about "Black Lives Matter" and Antifa (anti-fascists who behave like fascists). I'd like to concentrate on the individual lives that matter.
Our nation was founded on the idea that all citizens should have a say in how our government should be run. At present, each individual man or woman who is of voting age has the civic duty to vote in our elections. Individual adult human beings have had a level of freedom and opportunity envied around the world. Human life is so valuable that hundreds will turn out to search for one missing hiker or child.
Now, an ideology has risen in opposition to individual freedom – one that apparently holds human life cheap.
"One death is a tragedy; ten-thousand deaths is merely a statistic." Joe Stalin probably didn't say it, but it's been ascribed to him.
Two worlds: "Whatever is not specifically prohibited, is authorized," and "Whatever is not specifically authorized, is prohibited." The first one is what we've had since the Constitution was ratified, and the second is where the leftist/extremists plan to take us. I know which one I prefer.
All the signs point to trouble ahead. All veterans specifically and all Patriots generally should make sure that you are prepared. Have a good Thanksgiving.
Note: Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day is Dec. 7.
Veterans organizations in Houston:
American Legion Post 41 meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the meeting hall on the west end of Chilton Oil Company in Houston (just north of Pizza Hut). Changes to membership eligibility now allow U.S. veterans of all branches and periods of service to join the American Legion.
Fleet Reserve Association Branch 364 meets at 2:30 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of each month at the American Legion Post 41 meeting hall in Houston. The FRA exists to serve all veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Coast Guard.
