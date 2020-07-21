Is there any "history" being taught in schools these days?
It's been 53 years since I graduated from high school, and I've lost touch. There is a quote that has been repeated many times since 1770, "A people who don't remember their history are doomed to repeat it." That's from Edmond Burke, an English philosopher.
All of our history is important; the bright parts inspire us and the ugly, warty parts remind us of what to avoid. There is another quote, "Who controls the past controls the present. Who controls the present controls the future." That's George Orwell from his novel, "1984." In the book, the ruling party controls all information and rewrites history to suit them. The ones who disagree simply disappear.
Recently, we've seen the rise of "cancel-culture," an effort to remove historic statues and monuments, "problematic" books, "offensive" words and place-names. They started with Confederate generals and moved on to any famous figure in Western culture, up to the men on Mount Rushmore, Stone Mountain in Georgia, and the Statue of Liberty in New York.
There has been a published editorial in a major newspaper about getting rid of books with "dangerous" ideas, undesirable history and cultural literature. The United States Constitution is a dangerous obstacle to their agenda.
These people are not true Republicans or Democrats, but Marxist anarchists bent on rubbing out the basic principles of our nation and replacing them with their idea of "utopia." We've seen examples of their utopias fail all over the world during the 20th Century; all of them wind up as totalitarian dictatorships.
Here's one more quote from an unknown genius of the internet, "It has always been easier for a totalitarian government to simply kill dissidents rather than try to persuade them."
I call on all of our citizens of either party to stand and defend our heritage – warts and all – from those who would try to erase and replace it.
Veterans organizations in Houston:
•American Legion Post 41 meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the meeting hall on the west end of Chilton Oil Company in Houston (just north of Pizza Hut). Changes to membership eligibility now allow U.S. veterans of all branches and periods of service to join the American Legion.
•Fleet Reserve Association Branch 364 meets at 2:30 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of each month at the American Legion Post 41 meeting hall in Houston. The FRA exists to serve all veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Coast Guard.
