The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Kayla R. Cantrell, 28, of 19250 Highway VV at Licking, was issued a citation for stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Dec. 14.
•Rachel D. Mister, 35, of 215 Oak St. in Houston, was cited on Dec. 19 for allowing an animal to run at large.
•Michael T. Lee, 25, of 902 W. Chestnut St. in Houston, was issued citations for driving while intoxicated – drugs, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and driving with a suspended license after a traffic stop at First Street and Ozark Street at about 8:30 p.m. Nov. 30.
An officer made the stop after observing a silver Chevrolet Silverado moving erratically on multiple roads.
•Sara A. Michael, 48, of 7444 Highway 17 in Houston, was cited for driving while revoked on Nov. 28.
•Donald R. Odom, 57, of 406 E. Florence St. in Houston, was issued a citation for peace disturbance (private) after an incident on Dec. 5.
A 41-year-old woman told an investigating officer that on the previous night, Odom had made verbal threats and thrown things around her house. She said she and her son had become scared and locked themselves in a bedroom.
•Andrew Villarreal, 49, of 211 Grand Ave., Apt. 106, in Houston, was cited for peace disturbance after an incident involving a woman at his residence on Nov. 28.
