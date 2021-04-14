Although summertime and county fair season is still months away, fair boards across the state of Missouri are busy planning, preparing and running down checklists.
The livestock projects of 4-H and FFA kids are always an important part of county fairs and these projects start early spring, months before they set foot in the show ring. The Texas County Fair Board, like the youth exhibitors, starts planning and preparation months before that actual fair. A successful fair represents many hours of planning and preparation spent by organizers and exhibitors alike.
One of the ways that the University of Missouri Extension contributes to the preparing for county fair season is through the Show Me Quality Assurance (SMQA) program that was developed for youth showing and selling market livestock. This program helps exhibitors know about the proper care of their animals, but more importantly that they understand how to ensure that they are producing safe, quality meat products for the end consumer. Topics such as proper administration of medication, use of antibiotics, drug residues and proper withdrawal times are all important for youth exhibitors to know when their exhibits will ultimately end up as someone’s meal.
Youth involved in raising livestock need to understand the importance of promising consumers a safe, quality product. Like everything else during the past year, many of these trainings have been voluntary and only offered online. The program, however, has been newly revised and will be offered-face to-face again in the coming year
Quality assurance has become prevalent in animal agriculture and can be found in many forms. The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association offers Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) training and certification for different segments of the beef industry including producers (cow/calf, stocker, feed yard), as well as those involved in transporting animals. The pork industry has a similar Quality Assurance program (PQA), including a youth version (YPQA).
The bigger picture of quality assurance in animal agriculture recognizes the need for the industry to project professionalism and quality to consumers. By setting high standards within the industry, it is less likely that groups outside the industry will be able to insist on more regulations. On the other hand, doing a poor job in assuring animal welfare and safe products only invites outside regulation. This is the reason that all involved in agriculture need to help ensure quality assurance by always following the best practices in production.
There are individuals and groups that would like to do away with animal agriculture and have people stop eating meat completely. Producers that don’t follow good practices for taking care of their animals and producing safe, quality products can open the whole industry up for criticism by these groups. It is important that everyone involved in animal agriculture help raise the bar in terms of quality assurance to help protect the industry in the future. This is why MU Extension promotes Show Me Quality Assurance training for youth involved in fairs and livestock shows. These fairs provide an opportunity for the local agriculture to showcase itself to the community and to highlight high standards of animal care and safe animal products.
This summer when you are out enjoying the Texas County Fair and Junior Livestock Show, please take the time to check out the livestock and agriculture exhibits. When you do you can be proud of what Texas County has to offer and what agriculture contributes to the economy of Missouri. Keep in mind all the hard work of the Fair Board volunteers and the exhibitors and thank them if you get the chance. Be aware that the youth involved with their livestock exhibits represent the future of agriculture and that future depends on being able to assure safe, quality products.
To learn more about Show Me Quality Assurance training or other Extension, contact the Texas County Extension office.
