With the advent of COVID-19 – and subsequent lockdowns and supply chain disruption – there has been a lot of interest in “stocking up” this year. Meat has become an item that people have thought important to stock up on. Disruption in industrial meat processing left empty shelves at many retailers and some people decided that they should buy as much as they can. Freezers sold out and local meat processors quickly booked up as people turned to local farms for their meat supply.
Stocking up on “freezer meat” (buying all or part of an animal to have processed) is nothing new. Farmers have been supplying meat for themselves and their friends, family and community since long before a pandemic could have even been imagined. Meat processors have been an important part of most rural communities for many decades. It used to be common for families to have a freezer with enough beef and pork, and possibly venison, to get them through the year. This has changed in recent decades. Families today are smaller, more mobile and haven’t seen the need to stock up with meat readily available at the supermarket. Many members of the generation that had traditionally relied on freezer meat have become “empty-nesters,” down-sized and no longer need a large freezer full of meat.
All of this, however, may be changing as people realize that stocking up on local meat is still a good option. Here in the Ozarks is possible to find quality, locally produced meat and good, local processors. If you are considering freezer meat for the first time, here some suggestions:
•Local producers can be found on-line, in local classified ads and by word of mouth. The Missouri Cattlemen’s Association maintains an online producer directory at https://www.mocattle.org/news-center/missouri-beef-producer-direct.
•Expect to pay a fair price for a quality product. Freezer meat is often a cost-effective option, but don’t expect it to be cheap. Supermarkets can offer commodity meats at reduced costs. Local farmers with a quality product may not be able to match these reduced prices.
•Shop around. Buying locally allows you to find an animal produced the way you prefer. Whether that’s grass-fed, grain-fed, conventional, all-natural, heritage breeds or whatever, there isn’t a label to read so you have to ask lot of questions.
•Plan ahead. Processors are booked months in advance right now. It is important to ensure that it is possible to get the animal processed before you buy it. Ideally the producer will help coordinate this if needed. Make sure you have enough freezer space to store the meat.
•Familiarize yourself with possible meat cuts and processing options. Be realistic about the expected yield from an animal. Also, find a processor with a good reputation. There are many good processors in our surrounding area, so ask a lot of questions and find one that meets your expectations.
•Don’t over-stock. If you aren’t sure about how much you will need, be conservative until you get more experience (i.e. buy a half hog, rather a whole). It’s better run out a little early than to have more than you need. Going in on an animal with friends and family is a good option.
Stocking up on freezer meat is a great way to ensure a supply of quality meat, as well as support local producers and businesses.
Feel free to contact me for more information.
