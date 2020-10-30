Hopefully, all of the wrangling political clips and ads will end for a while as the votes are counted. We can expect screams from one side or the other during this process; just hold steady and watch carefully. Just like last month, my advice to all of our veterans and patriotic Americans of both major parties is to vote for the candidates that will uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States of America.
If you haven’t already risked voting by mail, go to your polling place early and vote in person. Bring along another registered voter if you can find one who needs transportation. Just get’er done and then stand by for major meltdowns.
About that Constitution: There has been much talk-talk about what might be constitutional or not. If there are questions, it would be handy to have a copy so that you can check it for yourself. You can obtain a pocket-size copy from the Military Museum in Houston or American Legion Post 41 in Houston.
Something to remember after Election Day is Veterans Day. At the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month, Taps will be sounded at the World War I Memorial Arch on Main Street in Cabool in memory of all of our fallen military members.
The Military Museum on Grand Avenue in Houston will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Veterans Day. The large uniform collection is being displayed downstairs, along with a display of 1930s household items.
Don’t forget to sign the visitors log and obtain one of those pocket-sized Constitution booklets.
Veterans organizations in Houston:
■ American Legion Post 41 meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the meeting hall on the west end of Chilton Oil Company in Houston (just north of Pizza Hut). Changes to membership eligibility now allow U.S. veterans of all branches and periods of service to join the American Legion.
■ Fleet Reserve Association Branch 364 meets at 2:30 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of each month at the American Legion Post 41 meeting hall in Houston. The FRA exists to serve all veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Coast Guard.
