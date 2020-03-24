Maybe this news isn't unexpected, but Houston’s American Legion Post 41 has had to cancel the second Annual Armed Forces Appreciation Day scheduled for May 16, 2020.
Due to increasing worry over the spread of the newest coronavirus, a statewide ban has been put on all gatherings of over 10 people. If we can manage it in 2021, maybe we'll call it Armed Forces Appreciation Day Version 2.0.
On a lighter note, the Texas County Genealogical and Historical Society has had the grand opening of the Texas County Historical and Military Museum in Houston. The opening ceremony included the presentation of the colors by the Colors Detail from Missouri Military Academy at Mexico, Mo., and the dedication of the POW-MIA Memorial Table presented by American Legion Post 41. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday, with new displays for the Civil War, World War II, and the battleship USS Missouri.
In the Feb. 27 issue of the Houston Herald, state Sen. Mike Cunningham offered information about veterans benefits and services provided by the Missouri Veterans Commission. Check the website at mvc.dps.mo.gov; once online, look for a handy reference guide to services available to Missouri veterans.
Veterans with questions can also call the Missouri Veterans Commission at 573-751-3779 or contact the lieutenant governor's office at 573-751-4727.
Veterans organizations in Houston:
•American Legion Post 41 meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the meeting hall on the west end of Chilton Oil Company building in Houston (just north of Pizza Hut). Changes to membership eligibility now allow U.S. veterans of all branches and periods of service to join the American Legion.
•Fleet Reserve Association Branch 364 meets at 2:30 p.m. every fourth Sunday of each month at the American Legion Post 41 meeting hall in Houston. The FRA exists to serve all veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Coast Guard.
