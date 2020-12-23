People involved in agriculture have always known that if you want to stay in business, you need to treat it like a business.
Whether it’s a main source of income or a part-time enterprise, it takes a sharp pencil to make sure the farm is paying for itself. Even the most basic decisions such as bull selection, strategies for feeding hay, fertilization and pest control can have a long-term impact on productivity and profitability of a farm. In our part of Missouri this applies to livestock and crops, but also the forest industry, meat processing, feed, fertilizer, farm supply and a long list of businesses that provide goods and services to the sector.
The advent of the COVID-19 Pandemic has led to a recognition that a strong agricultural sector is vital to the well-being of the state. The federal government has provided financial assistance to producers to ensure that pandemic-related disruption didn’t impact farm productivity. Support was also provided to service industries such as meat processing to make sure that our food supply isn’t too reliant on centralized processors in other states. During this crisis, our federal and state governments have decided “better safe than sorry” when it comes to safeguarding farming and food supplies.
Part of the over-all support to the agricultural sector is the establishment of the Missouri Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for Agriculture, Food and Forestry. This partnership is funded by the Missouri SBDC network's allocation of CARES dollars from the U.S. Small Business Administration to assist agri-entrepreneurs who have experienced disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic. The partnership provides clients confidential, one-on-one personalized assistance and access to resources that may be difficult to acquire on their own. The Center combines MU Agriculture and Environment Extension specialists’ local relationships and expertise with the Missouri SBDC’s business knowledge and resources to provide valuable services to help producers with whatever challenges they might face.
The Missouri SBDC for Agriculture, Food, and Forestry offers assistance with financial management education, business model pivots, value proposition identification, and much more. The Center’s confidential services are provided at no cost to you.
If you are interested in learning how this new Center can help your farm or agricultural business, call me or stop by the Extension office in Houston.
The Missouri SBDC is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. All opinions, conclusions, and/or recommendations expressed herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SBA.
