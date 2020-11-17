The Texas County Soil and Water Conservation District and MU Extension Office recently teamed up to conduct the annual Houston Grazing School on Oct. 26-28.
This past year has created a lot of unexpected challenges and holding the school was no exception. While most of the Grazing Schools across the state were canceled in 2020, local partners worked together to ensure that the Houston Grazing School had another successful year.
Grazing Schools were started in Missouri in 1990 as a collaboration between the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) of the USDA and MU Extension to improve grazing management practices. Other partners include the Missouri Forage and Grassland Council, Missouri Department of Agriculture and Missouri Department of Conservation. Attending these schools has been required for participation in grazing system cost-share programs of NRCS and Soil and Water Conservation Districts. Since its inception, over 18,300 participants have attended Grazing Schools and 1 in 3 beef farms in Missouri practice rotational grazing. With over 1.9 million cows grazing over 7.1 million acres of permanent pasture across the state, it is estimated that these improved practices contribute $125 million to the economy every year.
The Grazing School consists of two and a half days of instruction on the basic principles of management-intensive grazing. This includes soil health, forage growth, animal nutrition, grazing system planning and economics, among other topics. Better forage management to improve animal productivity and reduce costs is a major theme. Innovations in electric fencing and piped watering systems are also covered in the class. A tour of a local farm tour allows participants could see an example of improvements made to a grazing system. Demonstrations on forage assessment and pasture condition monitoring give participants hands-on practice.
Participants in this year’s school represented a wide range of different types of producers from Texas and surrounding counties. These included both new and experienced farmers, both large and small-scale farms, cattle, sheep and goat producers. Anyone interested in improving their grazing management skills can benefit from the school, whether they are enrolled in any cost share programs or not.
The Houston Grazing School, typically held in July for 40 participants, is one of the largest held in the south central part of the state. This year, however, the school was postponed until October and the class size was limited 30 to ensure that social distancing guidelines could be followed. The event was held at the Storm Shelter in Houston to provide for the space required. The Texas County Commissioners helped provide for the venue change and the Texas County Health Department made hand sanitizer and face coverings available to participants.
To learn more about cost share programs to improve grazing systems, contact the local NRCS or Texas County Soil and Water Conservation District Office in Houston at 417-967-2028, ext. 3. Anyone interested in learning more about upcoming Grazing Schools or improving grazing management can contact me.
