At the outset of the season, many high school football teams enjoy a sense of hope, but also a fair amount of uncertainty.
Such is the case for the Houston Tigers, who embark this week on head coach Eric Sloan’s sixth season leading the program. Following the almost-anything-goes campaign of 2019, it’s hard say which direction this team might be going. But it’s not hard to say that the players and coaches will be trying their best to steer things along the best possible route.
To recap last season a bit, Houston produced some of the biggest moments in the team’s recent history, including a monumental upset at Liberty and a district playoff game on the home field. But in the end, a 4-6 record is all the Tigers had to show for it, and the memories of several blowout losses and the disappearance of a 20-0 lead in a playoff game left everyone with the kind of sting no athlete, coach or fan wants to feel.
So after riding the 2019 roller coaster with the Tigers and then being around them for a while this summer, I’ve pinpointed a handful of things I would like to see happen for the squad this season. I don’t view any of these as being ridiculous pipe dreams, but rather very real possibilities that could lead to something special.
•Fewer injuries.
For goodness’ sake, has there ever been a worse run of luck regarding healthy bodies (or lack thereof) that Houston experienced last season?
It was crazy; beginning with the first game and continuing for what seemed like an eternity, it seemed like every week there was another Tiger lying at midfield surrounded by coaches and emergency response personnel. And it seemed like it was always someone who the team couldn’t afford to lose.
Geez, all I can say is I hope a good exterminator has been hired to kill the injury bug before it bites again. And from what I’ve heard from Sloan, the Tigers don’t have enough depth to deal with that bug again.
•Consistency.
Surely, fewer injuries should make this a bit easier to achieve.
But it’s also about good ol’ execution. The guy who needs to block the linebacker needs to block the linebacker. The guy who needs to stay in his lane needs to stay in his lane. The guy who’s open needs to catch the ball. The guy with the ball needs to hang onto the ball.
And all the guys need to help the officials keep their penalty flags in their pockets.
You get the idea. It’s nothing new. It’s just basic instructions from “how to win football games 101.”
•Pleasant surprises.
There’s nothing like getting big-time positive contributions from unexpected sources to lift a football team to higher than expected levels.
Here’s to hoping Houston gets a bunch of those kinds of contributions this season.
•A big upset or two.
There’s also nothing quite like winning a game that you’re “not supposed” to win.
And there’s definitely no better way to reach the goal of an improved record than by beating teams that are penciled in as front-runners.
After Houston’s win last October in Mountain View, it’s clear that almost anything is possible and no result can be entirely ruled out until the final horn sounds.
Fewer injuries, a bit of consistency, some pleasant surprises and presto, someone is going down at the hands of Houston who didn’t see it coming.
•A record of .500 of better.
Since the Tigers have yet to run a play from scrimmage this season, I’m not sure if this is too much to ask or not. But if it all adds up – fewer injuries, consistency, some pleasant surprises and an upset or two – why can’t the Tigers have a winning season, or at least break even?
Don’t get me wrong, the season won’t automatically be a bust if Houston doesn’t get over the .500 hump (just like last season wasn’t), but let’s face it: It would be automatically better, right?
Obviously, in this day and age there’s no guarantee that Houston will get in a full season. Heck, since the Tigers’ schedule begins with three consecutive road games, there’s really no guarantee they’ll play a home game in 2020.
But whatever the case, keep in mind that for the ninth straight year, each game the Tigers do play will be streamed live on the Houston Herald website (www.houstonherald.com). It’s an especially wonderful way to take in the road games – some of which are played pretty far from Houston – and the broadcast team led by Ryan Munson gets better every year.
Go Tigers.
