As everyone knows, there’s no way to stop the aging process.
But as those of us who have reached a certain level of age know, there are things that go along with the process that take some getting used to.
Of course, aging has long been a thought-provoking subject within humanity, and many an individual has sought to slow, curb or generally avoid it (most notably Spanish explorer Ponce de Leon, who was infamously convinced there was a “Fountain of Youth” in Florida, a mythical spring that was said to restore the youth of anyone who drank or bathed in its waters).
But alas, no such enchanted pool or stream exists and there’s no magic potion that can be injected or otherwise consumed that’s capable of making the aging train permanently pull into the station.
On the contrary, aging begins when a person is born and steadily and incrementally advances from then on. I like to joke with people about how I’ve reached the “three-fifths of a century mark,” because it has such an ancient sound to it.
But kidding aside, getting older more or less automatically brings with it a bunch of rather negative side effects, not the least of which is the havoc it can wreak on a person’s mind.
I had a brush with that reality the other day. I was in my car talking to my wife on my cell phone, and pulled into a parking place outside the office and got out. At that moment, I was overcome with the feeling that I had left my phone in the car, so I looked inside to find it.
The problem with that was, the conversation was still in progress and my phone was still up to my head.
Something similar happened recently when I was looking for a bath towel that was hanging over my neck and shoulders. The same thing happened not long ago when I was getting dressed and began looking for a belt that was draped over my neck and shoulders.
And then there’s the times I search for the keys that are in my pocket, ask my wife the same question I asked the previous day or walk into a room to do something and forget what it was.
But while the mind games inescapably increase with age, there’s no denying that there are also many physical aspects to the aging process, and like it or not joints, bones and other bodily parts work much less effectively and efficiently than when they hadn’t been around so long. Yep, it’s just a fact that some things become harder, like getting out of bed, climbing into a pickup truck or mowing the lawn.
It’s also a fact that “taking it easy” becomes much easier.
And then there’s of course the multi-level food-related side of aging. As everyone who puts on some years finds out, food’s effects change over time, kind of like everything else.
I can’t eat nearly as much these days as I could when I was a slender, strapping young man. Good thing, too, because even though I eat less, the evidence of what I do devour is much more evident on certain parts of my frame.
And on top of that, some of what I might want to eat doesn’t “agree with me” the way it once might have, so I in turn tend to avoid such items in order to avoid the unfortunate (or undignified) circumstances that might result.
Anyway, it’s a fact that aging changes a few things in a person’s life. And even if you never get used to them, you might as well embrace them because they aren’t going away.
Personally, I’ve done the embracing. After three-fifths of a century, what else could I do?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.