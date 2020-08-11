Last Saturday, me and hundreds of other people I went to Tiger Stadium at Houston High School to watch the second annual Alumni Football Game between former players from Houston and Cabool.
I can’t speak for anyone else, but I went simply expecting to have a good time. But by golly, a dang good football game broke out.
For real, both squads had guys playing their hearts out (and lungs), and there were several impressive plays turned in by members of both offenses and defenses. On multiple occasions, I found myself thinking or saying to someone close by how cool that last run, throw, catch or tackle was.
And speaking of tackles, all of you Class of 1991 Tigers ought to be right proud of your man Roger Rowles, who made a key tackle late in the third quarter and was frequently out there banging around with the “kids” like he meant it.
Naturally, since the game wasn’t “official” in any capacity, there was plenty of levity going around. For example, I got a kick out of how “coach” Ty Franklin appeared to have an extra 30 pounds or so hanging over his belt. I’m not sure where his greatly expanded gut came from (actually I think it might have been a few wadded up T-shirts), but I had to ask him if he was going to be able to lose the excess heft by the time the current Tigers play their season-opener on Aug. 28.
He smiled big-time and said something like, “I’ll work on it.”
But as the game wound down, guys were understandably getting tired, and Cabool’s younger roster took advantage with a late (and lengthy) scoring drive. When the Bulldogs scored on a nice reverse play on a fourth-and-9 situation at the Houston 20-yard line and took a 12-8 lead with about 35 seconds to go, I (and pretty much everyone else rooting for Houston) was like, “Ugh! Oh well, at least it’s been a good game.”
Then, lo and behold, one of those unlikely scenarios sports sometimes delivers unfolded in magnificently improbable fashion. The Tiger Alums went to the air and in the blink of an eye the ball had moved about 60 yards downfield thanks to two nice pass plays and two legitimate pass interference calls. Suddenly, they were staring at a chance nobody thought they’d have.
As the game’s extraordinary final moments progressed, the HHS faithful recovered from their disappointment and everyone on both sides was locked into what was taking place on the beautifully-groomed field. I almost couldn’t believe it when I looked at the scoreboard clock and it showed .8 as the Tiger offense lined up for a first-and-goal play from the Cabool 5. And to cap off one of the most unlikely endings to a football game imaginable, Houston capitalized when quarterback Dave Weybright (who had a heck of game from beginning to end) scampered to his right and ran it in for 6 points.
It was awesome when Weybright’s teammates mobbed him and the home crowd reacted as if a playoff win had just been notched.
For the record, I’d like to point out that the immensity of the crowd at the game, to me, further emphasized that football is king of sports in the USA. That’s been true for years and will almost surely be the case for many years to come.
No disrespect meant to other sports, but the reality is an alumni volleyball match or alumni baseball game just isn’t going to draw the kind of numbers this event did.
Anyway, following Houston’s victory last weekend and Cabool’s 6-0 overtime win in last year’s inaugural game, the road team has is yet to come out on top in the young annual series.
Maybe Houston can stop that trend next summer before it becomes more of a streak. Either way, if things continue the way they have, the 2021 version of this game will be another treat for the fans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.