In case you haven’t seen a report about it, there’s an exoplanet about 322 light years away from Earth that pretty much defies rational explanation.
Called Wasp-189b, it was discovered last January in the constellation Libra by the European Space Agency's CHEOPS mission (or Characterising Exoplanet Satellite), which launched in December 2019.
For the record, an exoplanet is simply a planet that’s outside our own little solar system. According to NASA, more than 4,000 of them have been found and confirmed and many more are awaiting official recognition.
But Wasp-189b is apparently not your standard exoplanet. It’s similar to Jupiter in that it’s a “gas giant,” but it’s a bit more extreme. Actually far more, because Wasp-189b has a surface temperature of about 5,790 degrees Fahrenheit. That’s hot enough to turn iron into gas.
Again, a planet with a surface temperature of close to 6,000 degrees!
On Aug. 16, 2020, the temperature at California’s Death Valley National Park reached 130, which was being treated as the highest reliably recorded temperature in Earth’s history. A woman who works at the park said, “When you walk outside it’s like being hit in the face with a bunch of hairdryers. You feel the heat and it’s like walking into an oven and the heat is just all around you.”
But you have to admit, at 5,660 degrees lower than a typical reading on Wasp-189b, that’s kind of cold.
In a 130-degree situation, a piece of iron would be a hotter piece of iron, but it would still be a piece of iron. Conversely, if you could put the Earth on Wasp-189b, it would likely vaporize – iron and all. Yikes, that is definitely extreme heat. Unthinkable, implausible and almost absurdly extreme heat.
To add to Wasp-189b’s odd characteristics, it completes an orbit around its star every 2.7 Earth days and is 20 times closer to its star than Earth is to the Sun. And speaking of the star Wasp-189b zooms around, it’s said to be almost 4,000 degrees hotter than the Sun, and spins so fast on its axis that it’s not spherical, but actually wider at its equator than at its poles.
That’s just wild.
And if all that wasn’t weird enough, Wasp-189b doesn’t revolve around its star’s equator, but rather nearly around its poles. Scientists believe that could be because Wasp-189 b had a “close encounter” with another heavenly body and was more or less bumped out of a more normal orbital pattern.
That had to be one heck of a bump.
The bottom line to the story of Wasp-189b is that reality is time and again proven to be stranger than fiction. Especially when it comes to the creation of a God so comprehensively powerful and sovereign, which undoubtedly includes countless things that are literally beyond our wildest imagination.
“For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways,” declares the Lord. “As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts.” (Isaiah 55: 8-9)
Roger that.
