One thing that stands true in almost all team sports at all levels is that only one squad gets to finish the season with a win: The champion.
But another thing that’s arguably true is that fine seasons can come in a variety of forms and it’s possible to have one without finishing with a win. And I’d say that applies to the 2021 version of the Houston High School softball team.
Sure, the Lady Tigers suffered a disappointing (and pretty surprising) shutout defeat last week in the championship game of the Class 2 District 4
Tournament. But that doesn’t diminish what the team had accomplished before hitting the proverbial wall.
To recap some things: The Lady Tigers finished with a record of 16-4 – the best in the history of HHS softball – and defended the South Central Association conference title they won in 2019 (the last time there was a high school softball season in Missouri). They won an early-season tournament at Mountain Grove and began the campaign with 8 straight wins.
On most occasions, these girls were money on the field. There was no weak spot in the batting order and they in turn scored about a million runs. And there wasn’t a weak spot in the field, either, and they at times played defense as if their lives depended on getting the next out.
And they did everything as a unit. Dissent and contempt were virtually nonexistent, while respect and togetherness were a given. As the season progressed, there was a noticeably high level of cohesiveness that obviously wasn’t superficial, but rather real and natural.
For me, it was great fun to watch the team in action and a pleasure to share information and photographs of the players’ and coaches’ efforts. I enjoyed every moment of being around them, and I have nothing but positive feelings left over from the whole thing.
In all sincerity, I believe this squad consists of a special bunch of human beings, and I’ve said as much to head coach Jim Moore. It goes beyond the wins and losses and the hits and errors. It’s about character and integrity, and there are plenty of people involved (both players and coaches) who have a lot of each.
And the good news is the team should be at least as good in 2022, because all but two players will be back and its cast of a thousand sophomores will be (as hard as it is to believe) experienced upperclassmen. Of course, many a team that has experienced success in a given season has struggled in the aftermath, and winning one year in no way guarantees the same thing in the following year.
But there is so much talent in the mix, and so many weapons for Moore to incorporate, that it’s hard to imagine the Lady Tigers not improving and I’d be shocked if they don’t continue being a force to be reckoned with in the near future.
When you really break it all down, there’s only one conclusion for HHS softball fans: We’re more than likely in for some serious fun.
