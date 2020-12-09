There’s an attraction in Branson that isn’t for the faint of heart – and borders on insane.
It’s called Heavy Metal High Rise and is one of several go-kart tracks owned and operated by The Track Family Fun Parks. But while most of the company’s go-kart tracks are relatively tame, this one is wild and crazy.
I know because my wife Wendy and I experienced it first hand last weekend.
Honestly, it’s kind of amazing to me that in this day and age there’s a place where 25 or so normally rational people are allowed to climb into gas-powered, self-propelled vehicles and “race” around a concrete track in a fairly dangerous form of barely organized mayhem.
OK, so now that I’ve made it sound like only an idiot would engage in such an activity, allow me to describe why that’s, well, pretty much true.
In the starting house, there’s a whole bunch of go-karts with their engines running situated in several lines separated by raised walkways that drivers use to get to their vehicles. The karts are basically square, and are surrounded by a metal border strong and thick enough to withstand the inevitable contact with the track’s rock-hard sidewalls and the metal borders attached to other karts.
Once everyone is strapped in (adults and kids in single-seat cars and other adults and kids in two-seaters), the employees signal for the cars to head out onto the track. It takes only a matter of moments for things to get dicey, because the track’s first feature is a spiraling climb to the top of a structure that resembles a parking garage. Keep in mind there are dozens of go-karts negotiating the same space at this point, because they all leave their starting positions in a loud, mechanical mob.
It’s like a fast-moving crowd of mechanized lemmings headed for a metallic fall.
Then it happens. As the old saying goes, “what goes up must come down,” and all the karts that went up the spiral to the top of the “high rise” come zooming down a pair of steep inclines separated by a strategically positioned – and brief – level area. The first time down the hill was a doozie, because you can’t avoid being in a group of karts and some of the adjacent drivers seem hell-bent on pretending to be a stunt man or daredevil.
Upon reaching the bottom of the harrowing drop-o-fear, the karts travel on a flatter surface that wraps back around toward the start and goes under a bridge below the drop before taking drivers (willing or otherwise) back to the upward spiral of pain.
After everyone goes about four times around the track, the employees signal for a halt to the insanity and drivers park their karts back in the starting house.
The karts’ accelerator pedals are no doubt equipped with limiters that prevent people from flying off the track all over the place (which they would), but thank God the things also have brakes, because me and Wendy used ours frequently. No exaggerating, every time you dive off of the high rise, it feels like you couldn’t possibly make it down safely, so braking is pretty much instinctive.
After we finished our “race,” our hearts were racing. After leaving the track and exiting through the designated gate, people stand around and exclaim about things like survival. I felt like checking to make sure all my teeth were still there and my hair hadn’t left my head.
Anyway, there’s one more thing I would like to point out about Branson’s Heavy Metal High Rise: I recommend it.
Not so much because it provides a relaxing escape from reality or an enjoyable ride with the wind in your face, but because of its ability to seemingly put a person in harm’s way and then deliver them back to safety. It truly puts life in perspective and makes a person appreciate the next moments.
Like I said, the Heavy Metal High Rise not for everyone, but for those willing to attack it, it’s a sure way to end up with a story to tell.
