Fall began Tuesday, but wow, how about the way summer finished of in such a friendly fashion?
Of course, when the first cold snap descends on the Ozarks, many of us will inevitably hear someone say, “well, we went straight from summer to winter again.” But that’s just not true, because the reality is we’ve already had an extended period of exceptionally nice conditions – featuring perfect afternoon temperatures and low humidity – and we’ve definitely had the option of leaving the windows open at night.
With no particular goal in mind, here are a few things I’ve experienced or observed during this stretch of un-extreme weather.
•My wife, Wendy, and I have been seeing lots and lots of tiny lizards lately at our property high above the Big Piney River.
Based on their color and scaly exterior, they appear to be small Western Fence Lizards. We’re not totally sure what to make of it, but it could be that along with all the other unusual stuff that’s happened in 2020, there has also been somewhat of a reptilian baby boom in the south-central Ozarks.
•As many of us can confirm, there’s never a shortage of yard work to be done.
And I’m certainly not complaining about that, because it’s a great source of exercise and a good way to get outside, no matter what time of year it is. But lately I’ve enjoyed doing outdoor chores as much as ever, because it can be done without breaking a sweat.
That’s hard to beat.
•Without a doubt, Gertie (The Permapup) has also been enjoying the weather of late, and has perhaps taken her status as a silly Pembroke Welsh Corgi to new heights. It’s easy to see that she’s been feeing very comfortable as she lies around in the yard or lounges on the well-padded porch swing, and without having to contend with the heat and humidity that characterized much of this past summer, she hasn’t been panting as she endures the hardships of a spoiled dog’s life.
“Nope, no need for the built-in AC,” she said. “This is more like it. Hey, is there any of that jerky left?”
•Early last Saturday morning when I let Scotty (the Scottie) outside to do what dogs typically do to start their day, the air felt more than just a little chilly. So I looked at the thermometer mounted to a vertical support in our carport and the mercury was right at 40 degrees.
I thought, “that’s pretty dang cold for a late summer morning!”
I must say that I’m not ready for that to become a trend just yet. No, I’d much prefer that the wonderfully temperate conditions we’ve been having continue right on through November.
Because we’re not going “straight from summer to winter,” right?
Of course, these parts could sure use some rain. But we all know that will come, and there will be a time when we wish things would dry out a bit.
Oh, the charm of weather in the Ozarks.
