Figures on COVID-19 cases in Texas County continue to show improvement. 

In the last seven days, only 16 cases have been reported. The positivity rate — the percentage of new cases over the last seven days —  fell to single digits, 9.7 percent. The state rate is 9.9.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 407 Texas County residents (1.6 percent) have received the first dose of the vaccination by Friday. Another 84 have received the second dose. 

