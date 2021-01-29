Figures on COVID-19 cases in Texas County continue to show improvement.
In the last seven days, only 16 cases have been reported. The positivity rate — the percentage of new cases over the last seven days — fell to single digits, 9.7 percent. The state rate is 9.9.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 407 Texas County residents (1.6 percent) have received the first dose of the vaccination by Friday. Another 84 have received the second dose.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.