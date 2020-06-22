A Cabool Police Department investigation of an incident in the early hours of Sunday, has resulted in felony charges against a man and woman.

Marvin M. Joslin, 49, of the 2700 block Ozark Street in Cabool, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon – discharge into home, and unlawful use of a weapon – while intoxicated (both class E felonies), and Amie Joslin, 41, same address, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon – exhibiting (also a class E felony).

According to a report, officers responded at about 2:20 a.m. regarding a report of shots fired at the Joslins’ residence. After an investigation and questioning of Marvin, Amie and a man who was a witness, the determination was made that Marvin Joslin had fired a .45-caliber pistol through a window into the ground outside, and that Amie had pointed a large fixed blade knife at the witness.

Officers also reportedly determined both suspects were drunk during the incident.

Both Joslins were taken to the Texas County Jail with bonds set at $250,000 each.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments