Other matters handled by the board of education:
•Heard from Larry Vandivort on the nearing completion of a home constructed by a building trades class at the school district. The structure is situated at the end of Primrose Lane.
•Learned that an annual bike safety program overseen by Community Betterment and Arts Council of Houston resulted in helmets for all first grade students. The pandemic delayed the program last year. Soon, kindergarten students will also receive the training and a helmet. Elaine Campbell was cited for her work on the program.
•Awarded rights for placement of advertising on the new gymnasium floor to Piney River Ford. Its bid was $31,258 for 10 years with an additional two-year option for $3,325 annually. It was one of two bidders. The district will soon award marketing rights to its scoreboard.
•Heard Sheila Campbell report on a successful program for 3-year-old students that gives them a boost before entering pre-school and kindergarten. With a limit of 5, the program will be studied by the board to see if expansion is warranted.
•Heard that a forum to include candidates for Houston board of education is tentatively planned for 6 p.m. April 1 at the high school and middle school cafeteria.
•Decided to hold school on March 22 as a makeup day. Students could miss another day due to inclement weather without adjusting the calendar further. If more days are missed, April 5 would be the next makeup day. (The district had to use three days in the fall for COVID-19 that are not excused and then it has missed a high number of days due to inclement weather)
•Approved a resolution as it seeks a grant for a new track at Tiger Stadium.
•Heard Dr. Allen Moss, superintendent, recognize the district’s board of education as part of Board Recognition Week.
The board will next meet at 6 p.m. March 9 at the high school library.
