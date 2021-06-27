FIREWORKS ACTIVITIES

Fireworks activities are planned at area communities.

•Willow Springs: Parade at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 3. Lineup is at 9 a.m. at Booster Field. The Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra will perform after the parade at the historic Star Theatre. For more information, call the Willow Springs Chamber of Commerce at 417-469-5519.

• Licking: Fireworks show, Saturday, July 3, at Deer Lick Park. Vendors, food and a cornhole tournament begin at 2 p.m., while a parade through the downtown area starts at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin at dark. For more information, call Debbie Cook at 417-260-1713 or Reta Dawson at 573-247-5886. Parade information can be obtained from Haley Floyd at 417-217-8133.

•Cabool: Free food and drinks offered at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Cedar and Main streets. The City of Cabool will host a fireworks show at dark.

Houston has rescheduled its activities until Friday, July 2, after rain on Saturday.

