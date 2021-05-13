PROGRAM AT HOUSTON

The Missouri Archaeological Society in partnership with the L-A-D Foundation and the Mark Twain National Forest will offer an archaeological-survey training program west of Houston.

The program will be conducted at the Piney River Narrows Natural Area off Highway Z on June 6–11. Each session includes instructional activities, field survey, laboratory analysis and recording of identified prehistoric, historic and rock art archaeological resources. The session week will be Monday through Friday from approximately 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Instruction will be by professional archaeologists.

The program will allow participation by individuals as young as 12 years of age. However, a legally responsible adult must accompany those of 12–17 years of age. The program is limited to 16 participants.

Limited free tent camping for participants will be available. More details regarding camping will be provided to each participant when they are accepted into the program.

For more information, see the attachment or contact the MAS office at mas@missouristate.edu. Application forms are also available on the MAS website, https://www.missouriarchaeologicalsociety.org/

 

